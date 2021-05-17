5 Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was downbeat last week with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 losing about 1.4%, 1.1%, 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Downbeat economic datapoints for jobs, manufacturing data and retail sales weighed on investors’ sentiments (read: Wall Street Plunges: Make Profits From These Inverse ETFs).

Retail sales in the United States stalled in April 2021, falling shy of market expectations of a 1% increase.The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in April 2021, after a downwardly revised 770,000 rise in March and below market expectations of a rise of 978,000 (read: Sector ETFs to Win Despite Downbeat April Jobs Report).

The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 60.7 in April 2021 from 64.7 in March, falling short of market forecasts of 65 as shortage of raw materials put pressure on production. To add to the woes, prices of consumer goods and services accelerated at their fastest pace since 2008 last month with the Consumer Price Index spiking 4.2% from a year ago and 0.8% from the prior month.

This has triggered concerns that the central bank may tighten the policies earlier than expected though the Fed has signaled that any rise in inflation is temporary. Still, the rise in inflation stoked rising rate worries, which hurt growth stocks especially. This is because rising prices tend to squeeze margins for the growth companies that generally have higher valuations than the value stocks.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that gained the most last week.

ETFs in Focus

iPath Series B Carbon ETN GRN – Up 10.5%

The Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD Index seeks to provide exposure to the price of carbon as measured by the return of futures contracts on carbon emissions credits from the European Union Emission Trading Scheme and the Kyoto Protocol Clean Development Mechanism. The expense ratio of the fund is 0.75%.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF CHB – Up 8.55%

The underlying Solactive China Biotech Innovation Index provides exposure to exchange-listed companies that are directly involved in biotechnology industry in China. The fund charges 67 bps in fees.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF KURE– Up 7.1%

The MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to track the equity market performance of Chinese companies engaged in the health care sector. The expense ratio is 0.65%.

Peru All iShares MSCI ETF EPU – Up 6.99%

The underlying MSCI All Peru Capped Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of the Broad Peru Equity Universe. The expense ratio of the fund 0.59%.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF CHIH – Up 5.25%

The underlying MSCI China Health Care 10/50 Index tracks the performance of companies in the health care sector in the MSCI China Index. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

