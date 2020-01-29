While only about 400 companies are expected to report earnings this week, it is one of the biggest weeks of earnings season as several of the FAANG companies and many other prominent, and popular, big cap stocks are reporting earnings.

And while the technology mega-caps like Apple and Microsoft get all the love, there are plenty of others with great earnings charts that investors should keep an eye on.

Several of them have excellent earnings surprise track records, including one that hasn’t missed since its IPO in 2008.

5 Top Non-Tech Earnings Charts

1. Eli Lilly LLY has busted out to new 5-year highs on a positive pre-announcement. It has beat 3 quarters in a row. Can it hold this momentum or is the good news already priced in?

2. Visa V remains a beast. It’s perfect 12-year earnings streak is still intact (knock on wood) and the shares continue to hit new all-time highs. has one of the best charts on the Street. It hasn’t missed in five years. Shares have broken out to new all-time highs in 2020. With a forward P/E of 34, is the growth already priced in?

3. Edwards Lifesciences EW is a beast. Shares are up another 40% in the last year, hitting new 5-year highs. It has only missed one time during that time period which is an impressive earnings surprise track record. With a forward P/E of 37, is it too hot to handle?

4. Deckers Brands DECK is the owner of UGGs, Teva and HOKA ONE ONE among others. It’s last miss was in early 2017. After a sell-off in August 2019, the shares are back near their 5-year highs and up 41% over the last year. Is this a hidden gem retailer?

5. Caterpillar CAT has missed the last 2 quarters and shares have been moving sideways for several years. But with the coronavirus still in the news, Caterpillar is one of the industrials that should be on your earnings watch list.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.