5 Top Momentum Picks Screened on Driehaus Strategy

Richard Herman Driehaus, renowned American businessman and fund manager, created an investment approach using the buy high and sell higher theory. This strategy is perfect for investors having the propensity to take high levels of risk. Using this particular strategy, investors can buy momentum stocks. The eventual success of this investment strategy helped Driehaus earn a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

The American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) proved that the strategy has the potential to offer high returns. Thus, investors with a high-risk appetite might give the Driehaus strategy a shot to boost returns.

A Brief Note on Driehaus’ Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said, “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In keeping with his insight, AAII took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before designing a portfolio.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator – positive relative strength – has also been included. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focused on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Screening Parameters

In order to make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal to take advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of over 7,079 stocks to only 15.

Here are five of the 15 stocks:

CAI International, Inc. CAI is a transportation finance and logistics company. It has a Momentum Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.4%, on average.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB is the owner and operator of sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets, predominantly in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. It has a Momentum Score of A and a four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.3%, on average.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 41.5%, on average.

Piper Sandler Companies PIPR is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is more than 100%, on average.

Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. It has a Momentum Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of more than 100%, on average.

