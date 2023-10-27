5 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – October 2023

Mid-cap stocks are companies with a market cap between $2 billion to $10 billion and are considered a balanced investment option. These stocks offer less risk when compared with small-cap stocks and provide a higher return than large-cap stocks. Additionally, mid-cap stocks have the potential to provide significant returns as they are in the phase of expanding their market share.
We have shortlisted the best mid-cap stock with the help of TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 40%.
Here are the five best mid-cap stocks for investors to consider, as per Wall Street analysts.
- Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) – HHH is a major real estate development and management company. The stock has an analyst consensus upside of 44% and a Smart Score of eight.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) – The global hospitality and entertainment company is known for its luxury resorts and casinos. WYNN stock’s price forecast of $128.17 implies a 46.4% upside. The stock earns a Smart Score of nine.
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) – Penumbra is a medical device company specializing in innovative treatments for neurovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. Its price forecast of $302.56 implies a 56.7% upside. Also, the stock has a Smart Score of eight.
- Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Monday.com is a cloud-based platform that enables users to manage tasks, projects, and teamwork. The stock’s average price target implies a consensus upside of 64.6% and carries a Smart Score of eight.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) – Wix.com is an Israeli software company that provides cloud-based web development services. The stock’s average price target of $117.53 implies a 47.2% upside potential. Also, its Smart Score of nine is encouraging.
