5 Top Losers In Healthcare Sector (ZYNE, PTCT, MRNS…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Wednesday.

1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)

Zynerba is focused on pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders.

Lost 21.77% to close Wednesday's (Sep.18) trading at $8.84.

News: The Company announced positive top line results from its Phase 2 study of Zygel administered as a transdermal Gel to children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, dubbed BELIEVE 1. However, the number of patients experiencing adverse events, although most were mild to moderate, seems to worry investors.

In the trial, patients who experienced focal impaired-awareness and convulsive seizures achieved 44% to 58% monthly median reductions in seizures compared to baseline from month two to month six of treatment with Zygel.

The BELIEVE 1 study had enrolled 48 patients between the ages of three and 16. Through six months of therapy, ninety-six percent (96%) of patients experienced a treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) and 60% of patients experienced a treatment-related adverse event. Most were mild to moderate, according to the Company.

2. PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)

PTC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs for rare disorders.

The Company has two marketed drugs - Translarna and Emflaza - and is expanding its pipeline through in-house innovation and acquisition.

Translarna is approved in the European Union for ambulatory patients aged 5 years and older with Duchenne muscular dystrophy resulting from a nonsense mutation in the dystrophin gene. It is not approved in the U.S. yet.

Emflaza is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients 2 years of age and older.

News: The Company announced that it has priced its private offering of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026. The conversion rate for the Notes will initially be 19.0404 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $52.52 per share of common stock.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on September 20, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

3. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)

Intech's proprietary drug delivery technology, Accordion Pill, is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Lost 10.77% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.16.

News: No news

Clinical Trials :

A phase III trial of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, or AP-CD/LD, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease, dubbed ACCORDANCE, did not meet the endpoints.

A phase I trial of AP-cannabinoids, an Accordion Pill to deliver either or both of the primary cannabinoids contained in Cannabis sativa, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for various pain indications is ongoing.

4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Marinus is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorder. Its lead drug candidate is Ganaxolone, which is being developed in three different dose forms, IV, capsule and liquid.

Lost 9.77% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.57.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase II study evaluating IV Ganaxolone in patients with refractory status epilepticus is underway, with topline data expected this quarter (Q3, 2019). -- A phase III study evaluating the use of oral Ganaxolone in children and young adults with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, dubbed Marigold Study, is ongoing. The Company remains on-track to report top-line data from this study in the third quarter of 2020. -- A single pivotal phase III study evaluating oral Ganaxolone in children with PCDH19-Related Epilepsy, known as Violet Study, is ongoing, with top-line data anticipated in 2021.

5. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory and dermatological diseases.

Lost 9.44% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.63.

News: No news

Recent event:

On September 16, 2019, the Company announced positive results from a phase III trial of A-101 45% Topical Solution for the treatment of common warts. The trial, dubbed THWART-2, met the primary and all secondary efficacy endpoints, achieving clinically and statistically significant clearance of common warts.

Near-term Catalyst:

Another phase III pivotal clinical trial investigating A-101 45% Topical Solution for the treatment of common warts, dubbed THWART-1, is ongoing, and results are expected in the coming months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.