5 Top Losers In Healthcare Sector (NSPR, NTEC, ACRS…)

1. InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)

InspireMD is a commercial-stage medical device company marketing CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of carotid artery disease, and MGuard Prime EPS in patients with coronary artery disease.

Lost 29.73% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.60.

News: The Company has offered to sell 2.77 million units at a price to the public of $1.80 per unit. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $5 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

2. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Bionano is a life science instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis.

Lost 20.06% to close Thursday's trading at $0.85.

News: No news

On August 9, the Company announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 declined to $2.2 million from $3.4 million in the year-ago same period. Net loss for the recent second-quarter widened to $7.7 million from $3.3 million for the same period in 2018.

3. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)

Intech's proprietary drug delivery technology, Accordion Pill, is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Lost 17.11% to close Thursday's trading at $0.96.

News: No news

Clinical Trials:

The results of a phase III trial of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, or AP-CD/LD, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease, dubbed ACCORDANCE, were announced in July of this year. The study did not meet the endpoints.

A phase I trial of AP-cannabinoids, an Accordion Pill to deliver either or both of the primary cannabinoids contained in Cannabis sativa, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for various pain indications is ongoing.

4. Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a brand new class of small, chemically synthesized medicines called Bicycles.

Lost 16.33% to close Thursday's trading at $10.04.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

The Company's lead asset is BT1718, under phase I/IIa trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recent event:

The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 23, 2019, offering its American Depositary Shares at a price of $14.00 per ADS.

5. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory and dermatological diseases.

Lost 14.72% to close Thursday's trading at $1.39. The stock has lost 22% in the last two trading days.

News: No news

Recent event:

On September 16, 2019, the Company announced positive results from a phase III trial of A-101 45% Topical Solution for the treatment of common warts. The trial, dubbed THWART-2, met the primary and all secondary efficacy endpoints, achieving clinically and statistically significant clearance of common warts.

Near-term Catalyst:

Another phase III pivotal clinical trial investigating A-101 45% Topical Solution for the treatment of common warts, dubbed THWART-1, is ongoing, and results are expected in the coming months.

