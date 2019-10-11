5 Top Losers In Healthcare Sector (AKTX, COCP, AUPH…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Thursday.

1. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on targeted drugs to treat diseases in oncology and immunology.

Lost 19.81% to close Thursday's (Oct.10) trading at $3.40.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

The Company's lead compound is Milciclib, which has successfully completed two phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy. In both of these trials, the treatment with milciclib met primary (progression-free survival at 3 months; PFS-3) and secondary endpoint overall survival (OS).

In April of this year, the Company reported encouraging interim clinical data from an ongoing phase IIa trial with Milciclib in patients with advanced liver cancer. Top-line data due in the third quarter of 2019 are awaited.

Next up in the pipeline is Foralumab, under phase II study in Crohn's Disease, and a phase I trial evaluating nasal administration of Foralumab in healthy volunteers was completed last month. The data demonstrated that Foralumab was well-tolerated at all doses and showed significant positive effects on the biomarkers for activation of mucosal immunity, which is capable of inducing site-targeted immunomodulation to elicit anti-inflammatory effects.

2. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics.

Lost 13.64% to close Thursday's trading at $1.33. The stock has lost 26% of its value over the last two trading days.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase IIa study of CC-31244 for the treatment of hepatitis C as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 4 to 6 weeks is ongoing in Hong Kong SAR, China is underway. Interim safety results for the Hong Kong Phase 2a study are expected in Q4 2019, with topline results anticipated in Q1 2020. -- Preclinical IND-enabling studies of CC-42344, the Company's molecule for the treatment of influenza A, are underway. The preclinical IND-enabling studies are expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

3. Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is Nomacopan (Coversin).

Lost 12.44% to close Thursday's trading at $1.83.

News: The Company announced positive data from an ongoing phase II trial of Nomacopan in bullous pemphigoid, a blistering skin disease. The stock took a hit despite the trial results.

The trial included up to nine mild-to-moderate bullous pemphigoid patients. Results showed that Nomacopan, dosed daily subcutaneously, was well tolerated in six elderly patients, and that there were no reported drug-related serious adverse events. Nomacopan showed rapid onset of clinical improvement in five of six patients, suppressing bullous pemphigoid both when used alone and in combination with small amounts of topical mometasone.

4. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)

Enlivex is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company.

Lost 10.53% to close Thursday's trading at $8.50.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

The Company's lead product candidate is ALLOCETRA.

-- A phase IIa clinical study of Allocetra for preventing post- bone marrow transplantation (BMT) complications has been completed. A continuation Phase II/III clinical trial with Allocetra further investigating its use for the prevention of complications post bone-marrow transplantation is expected to be initiated by early 2020. -- A Phase II trial for the prevention of post-BMT complications in steroid-refractory Graft versus host disease (GvHD) patients is expected to be initiated during 2020. -- A phase II trial of ALLOCETRA studying the prevention of cytokine storms and organ dysfunction associated with sepsis is expected to be initiated in Q4, 2019. A phase Ib study in this indication is ongoing.

Recent events:

-- On July 22, 2019, the Company's shares were dual-listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, under the symbol ENLV. -- On April 8, the Company announced the final closing of a private placement financing of ordinary shares priced at $12.25 per share, raising a total of approximately $8.4 million. -- Enlivex Therapeutics was listed to the NASDAQ on March 26, 2019. -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd is the result of the merger of publicly-traded Bioblast Pharma Ltd. with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a VC-funded privately-held immunotherapy company. The merger agreement was executed on November 19, 2018.

5. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

Aurinia is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in disease areas of high unmet medical need.

Lost 10.45% to close Thursday's trading at $4.20.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:

The Company's lead drug candidate is Voclosporin, under phase III trial in lupus nephritis, dubbed AURORA; under phase II study in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and under a phase II/III study in dry eye syndrome, dubbed AUDREY.

The Company expects to report results from the AURORA trial in late 2019.

