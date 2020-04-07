5 Top Leisure Stocks to Buy Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

The deadly coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll in terms of lives lost globally. The virus has spread across more than 200 countries including the United States, Italy, South Korea, India, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, France, Australia and Japan. The outbreak has compelled governments to enforce either full or partial lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak — which originated in the city of Wuhan, China — has so far claimed lives of 70,000 people worldwide. Moreover, more than 1,300,000 have been infected by the virus. The infectious nature of the virus has made it a bigger threat.

The outbreak has been wreaking havoc impacting industries like Transportation, Leisure, Restaurants, Auto, Pharma, Electronics, Technology, Cosmetics and Apparel.

Leisure Industry Rattled by Coronavirus

The leisure industry is an amalgamation of companies providing recreational products and services including swimming pools, golf courses, boats, outdoor spaces, cruises and travel. In the past month, both the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services and Leisure and Recreation Products have tanked 77.2% and 26%, respectively.





Although, most of the stocks in the leisure space are down sharply, we have identified few stocks that have potential to overcome the crisis.

5 Top Picks

We have selected five leisure stocks that investors can take a look at. We have chosen the stocks with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener. These stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO designs, manufactures and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 35.7% and 108.8% for fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively. In the past month, shares of the company has surged 58.2%. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have been revised upward by a couple of cents to 40 cents.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK through its subsidiaries engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The Zacks Rank #1 company is likely to witness earnings growth rate of 12.6% and 9.4%, for fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively. Earnings estimates for current quarter and year have been revised upward by 6.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. TRWH is an operator of various casinos and racetrack properties in Mississippi, Colorado and Delaware. The Zacks Rank #1 company is likely to witness earnings growth rate of 6.1% and 16.7%, for 2020 and 2021, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next year earnings has improved an impressive 41.2% and 44.5%, respectively, over the last 60 days.

Pool Corporation POOL is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products. Additionally, the company is a leading regional wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape products. The Zacks Rank #2 company’s earnings have witnessed robust growth over the past few years and the trend is likely to continue in the days ahead. The company’s earnings are likely to witness growth of 0.3% and 10.8%, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Manchester United plc MANU, a professional sports club, headquartered in Greater Manchester, the U.K. The company manages various club affiliated activities of its football club, which includes fan zone, team merchandise and media network with news and sports features. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next year has improved 133.3% and 36.4%, respectively, over the last 60 days. The company has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 22.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.