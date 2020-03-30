5 Top Growth Stocks With More Upside Left That Surged Last Week

The coronavirus outbreak has been rattling global stock markets for the last six weeks, Wall Street being no exception. The stock-market valuation has plunged significantly, with extreme volatility witnessed in Wall Street's history. However, the previous week (ended Mar 27) was an exceptional one, as three major stock indices witnessed robust rallies.



Stock Markets See Solid Rallies Last Week



Wall Street witnessed one of its historically-strong weekly gains last week. The three major stock indices — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — jumped 12.8%, 10.3% and 9.1%, respectively. The Dow recorded its best weekly performance since 1938. The S&P 500 posted the strongest weekly gain since 2008. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite registered the best weekly rally since March 2009.



Market participants' sentiments were uplifted as President Trump injected a gigantic $2-trillion fiscal stimulus in the form of the coronavirus relief package. Moreover, the Fed has already decided to provide monetary stimulus worth $4 - $5 trillion. In addition, the central bank has reduced the short-term lending rate to 0-0.25%.



Besides the United States, internationally another $5 trillion of stimulus is anticipated to be generated in the next few weeks. Several important members of the Eurozone, the U.K., Japan and China have entered this league. Furthermore, prominent emerging economies like Singapore, India and Malaysia also injecting large sums of money to restore the shrinking global economy.



Has the Stock Market Hit Rock Bottom?



Economists and financial experts are divided on the question whether or not Wall Street has already hit rock bottom. Although it’s too early to say that the market has bottomed out, it is a fact that stocks have fallen significantly in a short period of time.



At present, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are still down 26.8%, 25.1% and 23.7%, respectively, from their all-time highs recorded last month. Further, year to date, these indices are down 24.2%, 21.3% and 16.8%, respectively.



Consequently, plenty of goods stocks are trading at ultra-cheap prices despite the fact that the market might be choppy over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the unprecedented fiscal stimulus provided by the U.S. government and monetary stimulus by the Fed will undoubtedly boost the morale of market participants. This, in turn, will aid investors reap rewards over the long term.



Our Top Picks



At this stage, it will be prudent for long-term investors to invest in stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank and strong growth potential. We have narrowed down our search to five stocks with a Growth Score of A that have skyrocketed in the past week. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past week.

Enova International Inc. ENVA is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the U.K., Australia and Canada. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.7% for the current year. The stock price has rallied 45.6% in the past week and is still 54.5% below its 52-week high.



Mitek Systems Inc. MITK develops, markets and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has a projected earnings growth rate of 21.4% for the ongoing fiscal year (ending August 2020). The stock price has jumped 34.5% in the past week and is still 33.5% below its 52-week high.



Lyft Inc. LYFT operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It offers a multimodal platform that provides riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 18.5% for 2020. The stock price has climbed 29.7% in the past week and is still 68.8% below its 52-week high.



Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH is a global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells home-energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and globally. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 33.7% for this year. The stock price has appreciated 24.5% in the past week and is still 45.3% below its 52-week high.



Forterra Inc. FRTA manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company has an anticipated outstanding earnings growth rate of 866.7% for the current year. The stock price has advanced 17.6% in the past week and is still 67.5% below its 52-week high.



