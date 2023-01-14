5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

Growth stocks are out of fashion, and the SPACs and IPOs of 2020 and 2021 have been beaten down to unimaginable levels. With so many stocks on sale for investors with long-term mindsets, which stocks should you buy now? Here are five high-growth stocks to buy now under $10.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 13, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Indie Semiconductor, Palantir Technologies, Planet 13, Snowflake, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies, Planet 13, Snowflake, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.