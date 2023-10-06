5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – October 2023

Growth stocks include companies with the potential for above-average revenue and earnings growth. While growth stocks can offer substantial returns, they are also associated with higher volatility and risk compared to other stocks. Nevertheless, to help investors choose the best growth stocks, TipRanks offers a stock screener tool.

Using this tool, we have shortlisted five growth stocks that have received Strong Buy ratings from analysts and whose price targets reflect upside potential of more than 10%. These stocks also carry Outperform Smart Scores (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. Lastly, these companies’ revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate of over 10% in the past three years.

Let’s take a look at the stocks with the potential to grow and are analysts’ favorites.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.