News & Insights

Stocks
AZN

5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – December 2023

December 26, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

Heading into 2024, the prospects for growth stocks look bright owing to the improving economic conditions and the possibility of rate cuts in the next year. Investors can consider these stocks, which have the potential to deliver above-average earnings growth. However, growth stocks come with higher risk and volatility compared to other stocks. Thus, to help investors choose top-growth stocks, TipRanks offers a stock screener tool.

Using this tool, we have shortlisted five stocks that have received Strong Buy ratings from analysts and whose price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%. These stocks also carry Outperform Smart Scores (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. Lastly, these companies’ revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate of over 10% in the past three years.

Here are the five stocks that investors can consider.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
CVE
EPD
LW
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.