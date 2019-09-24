5 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector Today (OVID, ZEAL, VCNX…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

Gained 25.51% to close Tuesday's (Sep.24) trading at $3.10. The stock has gained 75% so far this month.

News: The Company announced positive initial data from a phase II open-label extension study of Soticlestat (OV935/TAK935) in patients with rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, dubbed ENDYMION.

According to the trial data, there was sustained and progressively-improving median seizure frequency reduction reaching 84-90% with prolonged treatment of Soticlestat in the patients.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- A pivotal phase III trial of OV101 for Angelman Syndrome, dubbed NEPTUNE, is underway, and top-line data is anticipated by mid-2020. -- A phase II trial of OV935 in people with Dup15q syndrome or CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, dubbed ARCADE, continues to enroll patients - with data expected in the first quarter of 2020. -- A phase II trial of OV935 in people with Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, dubbed ELEKTRA, is ongoing, with topline results anticipated in the second half of 2020.

2. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

VolitionRx is focused on developing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests designed to help diagnose a range of cancers.

Gained 19.65% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.54.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

The first large-scale lung cancer study with 1,200 subjects receiving Low-Dose Computed Tomography scans, including 1,000 with lung cancer, being conducted in conjunction with the National Taiwan University is underway. The first data from this trial is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

A lung cancer study, under a contract with Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co., Ltd., is underway and is expected to be completed this year.

3. Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Its lead product candidate is Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

Gained 13.88% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.20.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Additional data from IMPALA, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical study evaluating Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) will be presented on October 2, 2019, at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress.

The topline data from the IMPALA trial were reported in June of this year. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of alveolar-arterial oxygen gradient (A-aDO2) but showed statistically significant improvement in the St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ), a key secondary endpoint.

-- A phase IIa clinical study evaluating Molgradex for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection in non-cystic fibrosis patients, known as OPTIMA, is underway, with top-line results anticipated in Q1 2020. -- Another advanced compound in the pipeline is AeroVanc, which is under a phase III trial for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, dubbed AVAIL.

Enrollment in this trial is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020 with top-line results expected in late 2020 or early 2021.

4. Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)

Vaccinex is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted biotherapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

Gained 10.29% to close Tuesday's trading at $7.93.

News: The Company presented a corporate overview and business update at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on September 24, 2019.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:

-- A phase II study of Pepinemab (VX15/2503) in subjects with early manifest and late prodromal Huntington's disease, dubbed SIGNAL, is ongoing, with topline data expected in the second half of 2020. -- A phase 1b/2 study evaluating Pepinemab (VX15/2503) in combination with a fixed dose of Avelumab in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, dubbed CLASSICAL-Lung, is ongoing. Primary completion of this study is expected in the second half of 2019.

5. Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)

Zealand is a biotechnology company focused on developing peptide-based medicines for gastrointestinal, metabolic and other specialty diseases.

Gained 9.76% to close Tuesday's trading at $28.00.

News: The Company's pediatric phase III trial with Dasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia in diabetes has achieved primary and key secondary endpoints. The study results support the use of the same dose of Dasiglucagon in adults and children.

The Dasiglucagon HypoPal rescue pen is being developed as an easy-to-use, fast and effective rescue treatment for diabetes patients having a severe hypoglycemic event. The Company looks forward to submitting the New Drug Application for Dasiglucagon HypoPal rescue pen in early 2020.

