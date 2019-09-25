5 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector Today (OVID, PHAS, TXMD…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA.OB)

Emmaus Life Sciences, formerly known as MYnd Analytics Inc., is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Gained 78.36% to close Wednesday's (Sep.25) trading at $2.39.

News: No news

Recent events:

On September 19, 2019, the Company announced the withdrawal of its marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for Xyndari for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Xyndari was approved under the tradename Endari by the FDA in July 2017.

Emmaus common stock and warrants were delisted from The Nasdaq Stock Market on September 11, 2019, for not being in compliance with the $5 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement.

2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary disorders.

Gained 23.79% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.84.

News: The Company announced the completion of its Phase 2a trial of PB2452 for the reversal of the antiplatelet activity of Ticagrelor in older and elderly subjects.

In the trial, PB2452 achieved an immediate and sustained reversal of Ticagrelor in older (ages 50-64) and elderly (ages 65-80) subjects on dual antiplatelet therapy of Ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- A Phase 2b trial of PB2452 for the reversal of the antiplatelet activity of Ticagrelor is expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- A Phase 3 trial of PB2452 for the reversal of the antiplatelet activity of Ticagrelor is expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2020.

3. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

VolitionRx is focused on developing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests designed to help diagnose a range of cancers.

Gained 15.88% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.42.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

The first large-scale lung cancer study with 1,200 subjects receiving Low-Dose Computed Tomography scans, including 1,000 with lung cancer, being conducted in conjunction with the National Taiwan University is underway. The first data from this trial is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

A lung cancer study, under a contract with Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co., Ltd., is underway and is expected to be completed this year.

4. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD is an innovative women's healthcare company. The Company has three FDA-approved marketed drugs - BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral capsule; ANNOVERA, the first and only birth control as a vaginal system, and IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (vaginal pain associated with sexual activity).

Gained 14.60% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.16.

News: No news

Recent event:

On August 6, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The total net revenues from the FDA-approved products and prenatal vitamins for the second quarter of 2019 rose to $6.1 million from $3.8 million in the prior year comparable quarter. Looking ahead to full-year 2019, the Company expects total net revenue to range between $29.45 million and $34.20 million. The annual net revenue in 2018 was approximately $16.1 million.

5. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

Gained 13.23% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.51. The stock has gained 98% so far this month.

News: No news

Recent event:

On September 24, 2019, the Company announced positive initial data from a phase II open-label extension study of Soticlestat (OV935/TAK935) in patients with rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, dubbed ENDYMION.

According to the trial data, there was sustained and progressively-improving median seizure frequency reduction reaching 84-90% with prolonged treatment of Soticlestat in the patients.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase II trial of OV935 in people with Dup15q syndrome or CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, dubbed ARCADE, continues to enroll patients - with data expected in the first quarter of 2020. -- A phase II trial of OV935 in people with Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, dubbed ELEKTRA, is ongoing, with topline results anticipated in the second half of 2020. -- A pivotal phase III trial of OV101 for Angelman Syndrome, dubbed NEPTUNE, is underway, and top-line data is anticipated by mid-2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.