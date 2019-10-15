5 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector (RETA, ABEO, CNST...)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD)

Relmada is a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Gained 134.03% to close Tuesday's (Oct.15) trading at $26.20.

News: The Company reported promising results from a phase II clinical study evaluating two doses of REL-1017, 25 mg once a day and 50 mg once a day, as an adjunctive treatment in patients with treatment-resistant depression.

According to the Company, subjects in both the REL-1017 25 mg and 50 mg treatment groups experienced statistically significant improvement of their depression compared to subjects in the placebo group on all efficacy measures.

2. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Reata Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Gained 56.99% to close Tuesday's trading at $157.92.

News: The Company announced positive data from the registrational Part 2 portion of a phase II trial of Omaveloxolone in patients with Friedreich's ataxia, dubbed MOXIe.

The patients treated with Omaveloxolone demonstrated a statistically significant, placebo-corrected 2.40 point improvement in modified Friedreich's Ataxia Rating Scale (mFARS) after 48 weeks of treatment. Omaveloxolone treatment was generally reported to be well-tolerated.

The Company plans to proceed with the submission of regulatory filings for marketing approval in the United States and internationally based on the positive results and subject to discussions with regulatory authorities.

3. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Abeona is a gene and cell therapy company.

Gained 24.88% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.71.

News: The Company announced the publication of long-term data from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating EB-101, a gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) in the peer-reviewed journal JCI insight.

Three years after treatment with EB-101, a majority of RDEB patients had sustained wound healing, with 80% of wounds achieving 50% healing, and 70% achieving "equal to or greater than" 75%, noted the Company.

4. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Ra Medical is a commercial-stage medical device company, with a focus on vascular and dermatological diseases.

Gained 23.48% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.42.

News: No news

Recent event:

On August 23, 2019, the Company received a notice from the NYSE indicating that it is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements due to delay in Form 10-Q filing.

Ra Medical has six months from August 19, 2019, to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC.

5. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer.

Gained 22.96% to close Tuesday's trading at $11.78.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase II trial of CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis, dubbed MANIFEST, is ongoing. An interim data update of this trial was presented in Q2, 2019. Updated data from this trial will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting on December 9, 2019. -- A phase Ib/II trial of CPI-1205 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in combination with either abiraterone or enzalutamide, dubbed ProSTAR, is underway. An update for ProSTAR is expected to be provided in the fourth quarter and additional data in early 2020. -- A phase I study of CPI-0209 in solid tumors is underway.

We alerted our premium subscribers to CNST on October 3, 2019, when it was trading around $7.50 (Report titled "Will this stock brighten up investors' portfolio?").

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.