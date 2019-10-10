5 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector (RARX, ONCS, MREO…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)

Ra Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases that are caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system, a critical component of the immune system.

Gained 101.10% to close Thursday's (Oct.10) trading at $45.64.

News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Belgium-based UCB for US$48 per share in cash in a transaction valued at US$ 2.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2020.

2. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

OncoSec Medical is a late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapy company.

Gained 34.76% to close Thursday's trading at $2.21.

News: The Company has entered into a strategic transaction with Grand Decade Developments Limited, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited, and its affiliate, Sirtex Medical US Holdings, Inc.

OncoSec will receive a $30 million investment from CGP and its affiliate Sirtex at $2.50 per share. Following this investment, CGP and Sirtex together will hold 53% of OncoSec common shares and will be entitled to three of nine seats on the OncoSec Board of Directors.

CGP also has a 12-month option to acquire the remaining shares of OncoSec at a price greater than $4.50 per share or 110% of the market price.

3. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

Mereo BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases.

Gained 19.17% to close Thursday's trading at $3.45.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

A phase 2b dose-ranging study of Setrusumab (BPS-804) in adults with Type I, III or IV osteogenesis imperfecta, dubbed ASTEROID, is underway.

Osteogenesis imperfecta is a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by fragile bones and reduced bone mass resulting in bones that break easily, loose joints and weakened teeth.

The 6-month interim data were reported in May of this year, and it demonstrated clear and encouraging percentage changes over baseline in trabecular volumetric bone mineral density.

The 12-month data on all patients enrolled in the ASTEROID study are expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

4. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Reata is focused on developing novel therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation.

Gained 13% to close Thursday's trading at $85.98.

News: The Company has reacquired rights from AbbVie to develop and commercialize Bardoxolone Methyl, Omaveloxolone, and all next-generation Nrf2 activators.

Reata will pay AbbVie a total of $330 million in cash, primarily for rights to Bardoxolone.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase II/III study of Bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, dubbed CARDINAL, is ongoing, with one-year, top-line results expected in the second half of 2019. -- A phase III trial of Bardoxolone in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, dubbed FALCON, is underway. -- A pivotal phase III trial of Bardoxolone in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease, dubbed CATALYST, is underway, with top-line data expected in the first half of 2020. -- A phase II trial of Omaveloxolone in Friedreich's Ataxia, dubbed MOXIe, is ongoing, with top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2019.

5. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)

Corvus Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precisely targeted oncology therapies.

Gained 11.54% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.90.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- Enrollment of patients is ongoing in an amended Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of Ciforadenant in combination with Genentech's Tecentriq in renal cell cancer. -- A phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating CPI-006 as a single agent and in combination with either Ciforadenant or Pembrolizumab is underway. Updated data from this trial is expected to be presented on November 8, 2019. -- A phase 1/1b study of CPI-818 in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and others is ongoing, with initial data from the study expected in late 2019 or early 2020.

