5 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector (ONCT, DMAC, INMD…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing drugs for cancers with critical unmet medical needs.

Oncternal Therapeutics is the result of the reverse merger between privately-held Oncternal Therapeutics and publicly traded GTx Inc. The combined company commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the name Oncternal Therapeutics and ticker symbol ONCT on June 10, 2019.

Gained 31.76% to close Monday's (Oct.14) trading at $5.60.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- Enrollment in phase II part of phase I/II study of Cirmtuzumab combined with Ibrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, dubbed CIRLL, is underway. An expansion cohort in mantle cell lymphoma of the ongoing CIRLL study was opened early this month. -- A phase I study of Cirmtuzumab in combination with paclitaxel in patients with breast cancer is ongoing, with data expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- A phase 1 study of TK216 for patients with Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer, is underway.

2. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases and neurological disorders.

Gained 17.93% to close Monday's trading at $2.17.

News: The Company has received FDA clearance to initiate a phase II clinical trial of DM199 in the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in two cohorts: patients with CKD caused by IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and hypertensive African American patients with CKD.

DiaMedica intends to initiate participant enrollment in the next few weeks.

Clinical trials & Near-term catalysts:

-- A phase Ib clinical trial of DM199 in patients with moderate or severe Chronic Kidney Disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes mellitus is underway. The Company is currently collecting results from the final four study subjects and expects to provide full results of the study in a peer-reviewed publication and/or poster presentation. -- A phase II study of DM199 for acute ischemic stroke, dubbed REMEDY, is ongoing. This trial is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020.

3. Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing potentially curative and preventative therapies for HIV and cancer.

Gained 16.38% to close Monday's trading at $4.05.

News: No news

Recent event:

The Company's shares were uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market from the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board on December 10, 2018.

4. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ophthalmology and rare diseases.

Gained 15.12% to close Monday's trading at $6.09.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

The Company's lead gene therapy product candidate is ADVM-022, which is administered as a single intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet AMD.

-- ADVM-022 is under a phase I study for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), dubbed OPTIC. The 24-week results from the first cohort of the OPTIC study, presented last month, were promising. -- Dosing patients in the third cohort of the OPTIC trial is planned for fourth quarter of 2019, with enrollment in the fourth cohort expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020. -- The 52-week data from the first cohort of patients in the OPTIC trial as well as 24-week data from the second cohort of patients are expected in the first half of 2020. -- The submission of an investigational new drug application for the treatment of ADVM-022 in diabetic retinopathy is expected in the first half of 2020.

5. InMode Ltd. (INMD)

InMode is a developer of devices that use minimally invasive radio-frequency technology for aesthetic medical procedures.

Gained 11.54% to close Monday's trading at $27.17.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is slated to release its results for the third quarter of 2019 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

InMode has significantly improved its revenue and net income over the years. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $15.8 million, a 109% increase year-over-year, while quarterly revenue was $38.8 million, a 55% increase year-over-year.

