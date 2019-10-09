5 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector (OCGN, CATB, SOLY…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Gained 34.38% to close Wednesday's (Oct.9) trading at $1.72.

News: The Company has been authorized by its Board of Directors to repurchase shares up to $2 million in value of its outstanding common stock.

As of October 9, 2019, Ocugen had 12.2 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Recent event:

On September 30, 2019, the Company entered into a partnership with CanSino Biologics to develop OCU400, a novel gene therapy with the potential to be broadly effective in restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited degenerative retinal diseases.

Near-term Catalyst:

The most advanced product candidate in the pipeline is OCU300, which is under phase III development, for ocular graft versus host disease. Topline results from this study are expected in the second half of 2020.

2. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Sundial Growers is a licensed cannabis producer based in Alberta.

Gained 18.64% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.22.

News: No news

Recent event:

The Company went public on the NASDAQ on August 1. 2019, offering its shares at a price of US$13.00 per share.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Sundial for allegedly failing to disclose key information regarding supply and quality control issues ahead of its initial public offering or IPO this summer.

3. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX)

Five Prime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immune modulators and precision therapies for solid tumor cancers.

Gained 17.62% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.34.

News: No news

Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase III global registrational trial of Bemarituzumab in gastric and gastroesophageal junction, dubbed FIGHT, is underway. An early futility analysis for the FIGHT trial is expected to be conducted during the first half of 2020. The purpose of the futility analysis is to ensure the trial is adequately powered to detect an overall survival benefit at full enrollment. -- A phase II clinical trial evaluating Cabiralizumab and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (BMS) OPDIVO in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer is ongoing. -- A Phase 1a/1b trial of FPA150 in patients with advanced solid tumors is underway. The preliminary efficacy results from the Phase 1b monotherapy expansion portion of the study in patients preselected for B7-H4 tumor overexpression across breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers, and early safety results from the Phase 1a Keytruda combination portion of the study in patients preselected for B7-H4 tumor overexpression in ovarian cancer presented on September 30, 2019, were promising. -- A Phase 1a/1b trial of FPT155 for the treatment of solid tumors is underway.

4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB)

Catabasis Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, whose lead product candidate is Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) that is being developed as a potential foundational therapy for all patients affected by DMD, regardless of their underlying mutation.

Gained 14.19% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.39.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

Edasalonexent is currently being studied in a phase III trial, dubbed PolarisDMD, and the GalaxyDMD open-label extension study.

Top-line results from the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, with NDA filing planned in 2021.

5. Soliton, Inc. (SOLY)

Soliton is a medical device company, which received FDA clearance to market its Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device for tattoo removal in May of this year. The potential of the RAP device is also being explored to reduce cellulite and enhance existing fat removal technologies.

Gained 12.59% to close Wednesday's trading at $12.88.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A pivotal trial evaluating RAP device in cellulite is underway. -- A proof-of-concept trial of Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device for the treatment of fibrotic (keloid and hypertrophic) scars was completed as recently as October 1, 2019. The results are set to be presented on October 24 at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery ("ASDS") Annual Meeting.

