5 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – November 2023

Investing in financial stocks, comprising banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and real estate investment trusts (REITs), among others, can be a complex task. While these stocks have the potential to offer significant capital growth and dividend income, they are sensitive to economic fluctuations.

To support investors’ search for the best financial stock, we have leveraged the TipRanks Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%.

Here are the five best financial stocks for investors to consider.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.