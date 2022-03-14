5 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week

5 Dividend Stocks To Consider Adding To Your Watchlist Right Now

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the upcoming rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the stock market has been volatile lately, to say the least. Thus, some investors may be shifting their attention toward dividend stocks lately. For starters, companies that offer attractive dividends are often more established and have a track record of profitability. Regular dividend payouts are also a stream of income to investors. Fortunately, there is a wide array of companies that offer quarterly dividends in the stock market.

For instance, Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved an 8.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.24 to $0.26 per share. This marks the fifth consecutive annual dividend increase by the company. Elsewhere, American Express (NYSE: AXP) also approved an approximately 20% increase in its regular quarterly dividend. With this in place, the company now offers a dividend of $0.52 per common share, from $0.43. Therefore, if a safer play is what you’re looking for right now, it could be worthwhile looking at some of the top dividend stocks in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week

IBM

When looking for a top dividend company to invest in, International Business Machines (IBM) would often come to mind. For those unaware, this is a tech company that operates in three business segments, Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Systems and Global Financing. IBM is a firm believer in progress, with a vision that the application of intelligence, reason, and science can improve society and the human condition. The tech giant has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Now, it offers a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Additionally, IBM announced last week a multi-million dollar investment in its resources to help businesses prepare for cyberattacks across the Asia Pacific region. The IBM Security Command Center will be the first of its kind in the region for training cybersecurity response techniques. Hence, organizations can simulate highly realistic cyberattacks and better prepare for future threats. Not to mention, there will be a new Security Operation Center (SOC) which is part of the company’s vast network of existing global SOCs. As such, could IBM stock be a top dividend stock to watch right now?

Verizon

Verizon is a tech company that offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to its customers. Most would be aware of its wireless services that are readily available across the U.S. under the Verizon brand. In fact, Verizon ended the month of February by declaring a quarterly dividend of 63 cents per outstanding share. Over the past 15 years, the company has increased its dividend payout every year.

Furthermore, Verizon recently announced that its customers will have exclusive access to +play. This is a new platform that allows users to discover, purchase, and manage some of their favorite subscriptions all in one place. The company believes that the average streamer will have more than 5 subscription services by 2024. So, +play could be the answer for an easier way to manage subscriptions and a more effective way to discover new content. With that in mind, do you have VZ stock on your watchlist?

Global Partners

Following that, we will be looking at Global Partners. Essentially, the company owns and controls terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels. Its segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. Last month, the company announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report. Its total sales skyrocketed to $4.1 billion, almost doubling that of the previous year’s quarter. Also, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.585 per share during the quarter, representing an increase of 1.7% from its previous dividend.

Besides that, Global Partners also purchased Miller’s Neighborhood Market in February. This is part of the company’s efforts in expanding its retail footprint in the mid-Atlantic region. The acquisition includes 23 convenience stores and fuel supply agreements with 34 locations primarily in Virginia. Global Partner believes that these high-quality locations will allow it to further capitalize on its scale, supply relationships, and integrated model to enhance product margin along each step of the value chain. With that in mind, should you be keeping a close eye on GLP stock right now?

Williams Companies

Similar to Global Partners, Williams is an energy company that offers a respectable dividend payout. On a sense of scale, the company handles 30% of the natural gas in the U.S. that is used daily. This ranges from applications that heat our homes, cook our food and generate electricity. Last month, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share, bringing its dividend yield to 5.09%. Not to mention, Barclays analyst Marc Solecitto also maintained an “Overweight” rating on WMB stock and set a price target of $34.

It’s worth noting that the stock has risen by about 20% just this year alone. After all, Williams just came off a record fourth-quarter that has caught the attention of many investors. During the quarter, its GAAP net income was $621 million or $0.51 per diluted share, up by a whopping 440% year-over-year. The company also broke records in contracted transmission capacity and natural gas gathering volumes. All in all, would you consider investing in the future of WMB stock?

FS KKR Capital

Last but not least, we have FS KKR Capital. In detail, the company is an externally managed, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. For instance, its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second-lien secured loans of the private U.S. middle-market companies. Earlier this month, FSK stock also got an upgrade from Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea to an ‘Equal Weight’ rating from ‘Underweight’.

In February, the company concluded 2021 with strong fourth-quarter financial results. For the quarter, it originated over $2 billion of new investments and made strides on its net investment income growth opportunities. Meanwhile, its Net Asset Value increased 8.6% for the full year and it paid $2.47 per share in dividends. This equates to a 9.2% yield on its average Net Asset Value. Overall, the company appears to be well-positioned to continue its momentum in 2022. For these reasons, would FSK stock be an enticing investment right now?

