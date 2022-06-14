5 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In A Bear Market

Check Out Some Of The Highest Dividend Stocks In The Stock Market Today

It’s been a rough year for Wall Street to say the least. While there are a number of factors that led the market into a bear market territory, expectations of interest rate hikes have certainly played a part in it. And when the stock market continues to tread on water, you may worry about how it will affect your portfolio. Fortunately, dividend stocks could be a safe haven during this volatile market. After all, many of these dividend-paying companies continue to do well regardless of the economic environment.

Not to mention, investing in dividend stocks could reduce the overall risk and volatility of your portfolio. Take Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) as an example. Since going public in 1961, the company has prided itself on giving back to its shareholders. In fact, it has raised its dividend payout every year since then. Another example to note would be the retail giant, Target (NYSE: TGT). The company has increased its dividend for over 50 years and counting. With all said and done, here are five of the top dividend stocks to note in the stock market today.

Verizon

Verizon is a telecommunications company that needs little introduction. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. Notably, its wireless services span across wireless networks in the U.S. under the Verizon brand. Consistent with its record, Verizon announced a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share on May 31, 2022.

Last month, Verizon and AWS announced that they will be offering 5G mobile edge computing in more U.S. metro areas. The new additions include Nashville, TN, and Tampa, FL. Now, 75% of the U.S. population will be within 150 miles of a Wavelength Zone. Therefore, developers and businesses that leverage the Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength will be able to build and deploy a variety of latency-sensitive applications for cases such as immersive VR gaming, video distribution, and even autonomous vehicles. Given such an exciting development, would you consider VZ stock as a top dividend stock to watch now?

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (UPS) is a package delivery company and a provider of global supply chain management solutions. Its segments include U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. As the name suggests, the U.S. Domestic Package segment offers small package delivery services in the United States and offers a spectrum of United States domestic guaranteed air and ground package transportation services. Meanwhile, its International Package segment consists of its small package operations in Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America and Indian sub-continent, Middle East and Africa (ISMEA).

In May, UPS announced its regular dividend of $1.52 per share. As one of its core principles and hallmark of the company’s financial strength, UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since its inception into the stock market in 1999. For investors, this is important for any long-term dividend-driven investment. As such, would you consider investing in UPS stock right now?

IBM

Another top dividend stock to note is the tech conglomerate, IBM. Put simply, the multinational tech company has a hand in a variety of cutting-edge tech research fields. In addition, it also serves the enterprise software industry via its hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum intelligence services. For a sense of scale, IBM operates in over 171 countries around the globe. As such, most investors would be no stranger to the company’s products and offerings in this tech-driven era.

The company boasts a healthy track record of raising its dividend for the past 26 years. It now offers a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, making its annual dividend yield to be about 4.9%. Investors should also note that IBM recently announced plans of acquiring Randori. For the uninitiated, this is a leading attack surface management (ASM) and offensive cybersecurity provider. Should the deal materialize, it will likely further advance IBM’s Hybrid Cloud strategy and strengthen its portfolio of AI-powered cybersecurity products and services. All things considered, should investors be paying more attention to IBM stock?

Lumen

Following that, we have the facilities-based tech and communications company, Lumen. In detail, the company provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. Its products and services range from fiber-based to lower-speed DSL-based broadband services for residential customers and businesses. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, Lumen delivers one of the fastest, most secure platforms for applications and data. Last month, the company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

Furthermore, Lumen’s Brightspeed announced that it plans to achieve 1 million new fiber passings across its multi-state territory. The majority of its plans will span rural and suburban regions in the U.S. by the end of 2023. Brightspeed’s next-generation FTTP architecture helps companies to accelerate deployment and market availability. In fact, its state-of-the-art network can deliver download and upload speeds in excess of 1Gbps. Keeping that in mind, would you add LUMN stock to your watchlist?

TotalEnergies

To sum up, the list, let us look at the France-based oil and gas company, TotalEnergies. By and large, the company produces and markets energies such as oil, biofuels, natural gas, renewables, and electricity. With more than 100,000 employees around the globe, the company is committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, and more reliable.

In May, the company declared a dividend of $0.51 per share and it currently offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.7%. Aside from that, investors should note that TotalEnergies was recently selected to partner with QatarEnergy on the Giant North Field Ease LNG Project. The project is an iconic achievement that will ensure optimal utilization of Qatar’s natural resources and provide the world with clever and more reliable energy. All in all, is TTE stock a top dividend stock to watch today?

