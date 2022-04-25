5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Amid Volatility

Volatility has taken the front seat this year, triggered off by a war in Ukraine, four-decade high inflation and a hawkish Fed, making investors jittery. In such a scenario, dividends are the major sources of consistent and safe income for investors though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation.



In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio, with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. JLL, Target Corporation TGT, The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG, Diamondback Energy FANG and Nutrien Ltd. NTR — that could be compelling picks amid market volatility.

Dividend Growth: A Winning Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.



Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.



Moreover, a history of dividend growth year over year leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation than simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.



As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appears as a winning strategy when some other parameters are also included.



5-Year Historical Dividend Growth greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.



5-Year Historical Sales Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenues.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.



Next 3-5 Year EPS Growth Rate greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.



Price/Cash Flow less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.



52-Week Price Change greater than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past year.



Top Zacks Rank: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environments.



Growth Score of B or better: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 16.



Here are the five of the 16 stocks that fit the bill:



Chicago-based Jones Lang is a leading full-service real estate firm that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users and investors worldwide. Jones Lang has a modest estimated earnings growth of 0.05% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 125.40% in the past four quarters.



Jones Lang has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Minnesota-based Target Corporation has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. It has an estimated earnings growth of 6.71% for the fiscal year (ending January 2023) and delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.2% in the past four quarters.



Target has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.



New York-based Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, public relations, communications planning and media buying, and specialized communications disciplines. Interpublic Group of Companies has an estimated earnings growth of 3.5% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.29% in the past four quarters.



Interpublic Group of Companies has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.



Texas-based Diamondback Energy Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company, with its primary focus on the Permian Basin. FANG saw solid earnings estimate revision of 96 cents over the past seven days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 105%.



Diamondback Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.



Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. is a leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services. It supplies growers through its leading global Retail network and operates more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and South America. NTR saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 62 cents over the past seven days for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 127.9%.



Nutrien Ltd has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance..

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.