5 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – January 2024

Cybersecurity stocks are attracting significant investor attention owing to a surge in high-profile cyberattacks. Also, the ongoing wave of digital transformation initiatives among organizations is expected to drive security investments higher. Furthermore, the promising advancements in generative artificial intelligence for enhanced threat detection capabilities are expected to improve the prospects of these companies.

Thus, leveraging the TipRanks Stock Screener tool, we have shortlisted stocks that have received a Strong Buy rating from analysts. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect some upside potential in the next 12 months.

Here are the five key stocks from the cybersecurity sector that investors can consider.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS ) – Zscaler is a cloud-based security solutions provider. Analysts currently see an upside potential of 5.5% in ZS stock. Last week, five analysts reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

( ) – Zscaler is a cloud-based security solutions provider. Analysts currently see an upside potential of 5.5% in ZS stock. Last week, five analysts reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD ) – CRWD provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection. The stock’s price forecast of $270.83 implies 3.7% upside potential. In the last five days, eight analysts have rated the stock a Buy.

( ) – CRWD provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection. The stock’s price forecast of $270.83 implies 3.7% upside potential. In the last five days, eight analysts have rated the stock a Buy. Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW ) – Palo Alto Networks offers an enterprise cybersecurity platform. PANW stock has upside potential of 7.4%, according to analysts, and has received three Buy ratings in the past week.

( ) – Palo Alto Networks offers an enterprise cybersecurity platform. PANW stock has upside potential of 7.4%, according to analysts, and has received three Buy ratings in the past week. CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR ) – CyberArk develops identity and access management software solutions. CYBR stock’s average price target implies upside potential of 6.5%. Five analysts have rated the stock a Buy so far this year.

( ) – CyberArk develops identity and access management software solutions. CYBR stock’s average price target implies upside potential of 6.5%. Five analysts have rated the stock a Buy so far this year. Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) – This company engages in the development of security software solutions. The stock has an average price target of $51.50, which implies 17.6% upside potential from current levels.

