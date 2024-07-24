5 Top Consumer Stocks Reporting This Week

Second quarter earnings season picks up steam this week with several hundred companies expected to report earnings including many S&P 500 companies. Among them are two Mag 7 stocks in Alphabet and Tesla and plenty of other popular stocks.

But there will also be reports from a dozen important consumer-focused companies. Some are in travel, some in retail, and others make big-ticket leisure items like RVs and pools.

With the consumer making up over 70% of the US economy, these companies should provide some insight into what is going on.

Additionally, all 5 are trying to beat on earnings and managing expectations.

Is the consumer still spending in the summer of 2024?

5 Popular Consumer Stocks Reporting This Week

1. Tractor Supply Co. ( TSCO ) has beat 3 quarters in a row. It had a great earnings surprise track record during the pandemic until 2023 when it missed two times in a row. Shares of Tractor Supply are up 26% year-to-date and trade near their all-time highs. Tractor Supply trades at 26x forward earnings. Will Tractor Supply beat again?

2. Pool Corp. ( POOL ) has missed 4 out of the last 6 quarters, including last quarter. New pool sales have tumbled. Pool Corp. recently warned about full year earnings. It is a Zacks #5 (Strong Sell). Yet, the shares of Pool Corp are flat over the last month. Is all the news priced in on Pool Corp.?

3. Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV ) is coming off a miss last quarter but has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. But shares of Southwest Airlines have fallen over the last year, losing 27%. They are down again in the last month, losing 4.2%. Is Southwest Airlines cheap enough yet?

4. Deckers Outdoor Corp. ( DECK ) has a stellar earnings surprise track record. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2021. Deckers boasts not just one, but two, powerhouse brands in Ugg and Hoka. Shares of Deckers are up 32% year-to-date but have fallen 10% in the last month from the all-time highs. Is this the time to double down on Deckers?

5. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX ) has beat 6 quarters in a row. This global shoe maker has momentum as shares were hitting new all-time highs in 2024. Skechers is still cheap, with a forward P/E of 15.5. Should value investors keep Skechers on their watch list?

