5 Top Companies for Boomers To Work for in Retirement

Boomers in retirement may seek employment for a variety of reasons. Beyond the money, they may need benefits or simply enjoy working and staying engaged and active.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 1 in 4 Americans aged 65-74 were working in 2023. As noted by U.S News & World Report, retail chains and white-collar employers are among the top companies for Boomers to consider.

Here’s a look at some top companies for Boomers to consider when looking for work after formal retirement.

American University

U.S. News listed American University among the top places for seniors to work in retirement. In fact, higher education in general may offer project-based positions and adjunct professor roles that are good fits for senior workers.

Further, American University signed the AARP Employer Pledge to recognize the value of older workers.

Cisco

This tech company has been recognized for being a great place to work. One reason is that it offers great benefits, perks and flexible work schedules.

In addition, for older employees it may offer menopause coaching and other benefits.

CVS Health

If you’re looking for a company that publicly acknowledges the value of older workers, check out CVS Health. The company is known for providing flexible employment options for senior workers.

Home Depot

For boomers who enjoy home improvement, Home Depot is among the top companies for work in retirement. According to the Finance Key, senior workers enjoy interacting with customers and staying active at Home Depot.

Walmart

Boomers who miss the social interaction at work may enjoy customer service positions with a company like Walmart. They can become cashiers and greeters with flexible schedules. Walmart may offer good pay and some benefits.

While major companies may be good fits for work in retirement, some Boomers may instead want to check out local organizations. Small businesses can offer welcoming environments with extremely flexible schedules.

