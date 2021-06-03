The end is near for first quarter earnings season but there are still over 200 companies that will be reporting this week and another 100 companies reporting next week, including some popular pandemic winners in retail.

Can the pandemic winners keep beating?

And if they do, will the shares continue to hit new highs?

5 Top Charts for the End of Earnings Season

1. Lululemon LULU has beat 3 quarters in a row but the Street hasn’t cared as shares are down 7% year-to-date. Yoga pants are considered “out” in the reopening world, but Lululemon has been counted out before. It is more than just yoga pants. Yet shares are trading at 50x forward earnings. Is it too hot to handle?

2. Thor Industries THO has been a big pandemic winner as consumers have been buying RVs and towables to hit the great outdoors. It has posted 4 huge beats in a row but shares are still down 16.7% in the last month. Is all the good news priced in or is THO a deal?

3. RH RH has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was all the way back in 2016. Shares are up 39% year-to-date as furniture has been one of the hottest retail niches. RH trades with a forward P/E of 30. Is it over priced here?

4. Oxford Industries OXM is a specialty retailer with 3 strong brands: Lily Pulitzer, Tommy Bahama and Southern Tide. It’s coming off a big miss last quarter but the Street hasn’t cared as shares have soared 44% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 31. Is the good news already priced in?

5. Chewy, Inc. CHWY has beat 3 quarters in a row. It was a big pandemic winner, but the Street is concerned that growth will slow on the reopen. Shares are down nearly 14% year-to-date. Will the Street get this one wrong?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of LULU and RH in her personal portfolio.]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.