5 Top Casino Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – January 2024

The casino companies are expected to witness growth in 2024, with support from rising technological advancements in this sector. Of late, casinos are adopting cutting-edge technology like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to improve gaming experiences. Also, AI-driven algorithms are being used to upscale marketing strategies. Finally, the industry is witnessing rising interest from younger generations, which bodes well for its top-line growth.

To help identify the best casino stocks for your portfolio, we have leveraged the TipRanks Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 15%.

