5 Top Biotech Stocks To Watch In January 2022

5 Biotech Stocks For Your Mid-January 2022 Watchlist

Biotech stocks have often been a popular theme in the stock market. Even without the catalyst from the ongoing pandemic, the industry is one that many investors keep a close tab on. Now, why is that so? For starters, biotech is well-known for being a high-risk, high-reward industry. With multiple phases of trials and billions of dollars in capital at stake, the sky is often the limit for biotech stocks. Look no further than Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) which has grown by more than ten-fold since the onset of the pandemic. And that is thanks to the company being one of the pioneers of the coronavirus vaccine.

That said, most companies may not get a fairy tale ending like Moderna and would likely take years to have a breakthrough, if at all. So, investors should understand what they’re looking for and the risks as well. In the current climate, the coronavirus pandemic is still a concern after two dreadful years. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) announced that they will be supplying the U.S. government an additional 600,000 doses of their monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab. With that in mind, would you put up a list of top biotech stocks to watch the stock market today?

Best Biotech Stocks To Watch In January 2022

Adagio Therapeutics

First up, we will be looking at Adagio. For those unaware, this is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases that have pandemic potential. Now, its primary focus is on the virus SARS-CoV-2, its variants, and the disease caused by the virus. Its lead product candidate, ADG20, has been gaining plenty of traction in the stock market lately.

For starters, the company summarized recent findings reported in three separate publications that show the drug has neutralization activity against the Omicron variant. There are also outlines concerning initiatives to address the current and future variants of concerns.

Furthermore, Adagio is evaluating ADG20 in its global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Should the drug receive authorization soon, it would be a huge boost for Adagio. All things considered, would you be jumping on the ADGI stock bandwagon?

Pacific Biosciences

Following that, we will be looking at Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB). In detail, the company specializes in sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. As of now, the company has developed its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology. This technology enables single-molecule, real-time detection of nucleic acid sequences and addresses many of the limitations of previous sequencing technologies.

Earlier this week, PACB along with Berry Genomics announced a collaboration to provide PACB’s long-read sequencing technology to the Chinese clinical market. Under the agreement, PACB will develop its first long-read desktop sequencing platform with funding and guidance from Berry. So, once the product is ready, Berry will purchase at least 50 systems for use and sale in China. Keeping this in mind, would you consider adding PACB stock to your watchlist?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Another top biotech company you should note is Vertex Pharmaceuticals. It is a company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). Besides that, it is also in the midst of advancing its research and development programs in other indications. Currently, the company has several approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of CF. This includes KAFTRIO, SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO.

Recently, there are reasons for optimism among VRTX stock investors. It announced on Tuesday that the European Commission has approved the label extension of KAFTRIO in a combination regimen with ivacaftor. This indication is for patients aged 6 through 11 years old who have at least one F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Hence, this would provide more treatment options for physicians to treat this devastating disease in early life. Given this exciting development, would you consider VRTX stock a top biotech stock to watch right now?

BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. Essentially, it focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. In addition, the company also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms.

Well, BNTX stock is yet another vaccine company that has benefited greatly from the pandemic. More than doubling its value over the past year, some still see it as one of the top picks in the biotech industry.

Last week, the company and InstaDeep Ltd announced the development of a new computational method. It can analyze worldwide available sequencing data and predicts high-risk variants of SARS-CoV-2. By combining structural modeling of the viral Spike protein and AI algorithms, it can flag potentially high-risk variants entered into SARS-CoV-2 sequence data repositories within less than a day. In a pandemic where a new variant emerges ever so often, this new development would be a welcome addition. With that said, would you consider investing in the future of BNTX stock?

Novavax

Last but not least, we have the clinical-stage biotech company, Novavax. Put simply, the company specializes in recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. By leveraging its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, it produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

With Omicron running wild right now, NVAX stock is often under the limelight among investors. Despite waiting for its vaccine to be authorized in the U.S., it already made its mark in three major markets globally. The company CEO, Stanley Erck, claims that the company is “going to make a significant impact on this Covid pandemic”.

Yesterday, Novavax and SK Bioscience announced that South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved a Biologics License Application (BLA) from SK Bioscience for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine. The vaccine is indicated for active immunization in individuals 18 years of age and older to prevent COVID-19. Slowly, but surely, the company’s coronavirus vaccine is seeing adoption in more countries around the world. With that said, should you be eyeing NVAX stock?

