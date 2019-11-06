Almost 1300 companies are expected to report earnings this week including many small and mid-cap companies.

But there are still quite a few prominent large cap companies expected to report.

The large cap stocks have out performed the last few years as well as to start 2019. But with the summer’s “great rotation” out of the big cap growth names, are the large caps starting to falter?

These 5 are the top large cap names to watch this week.

Will their earnings reports give them upside momentum?

5 Top Big Cap Earnings Charts

1. QUALCOMM QCOM hasn’t missed since 2016. Shares have rebounded off those 2018 lows and are up 49% year-to-date. Will it breakout again to finish the year?

2. Baidu BIDU hasn’t missed since 2016 either but the Chinese Internet giant’s shares are going the opposite way of QUALCOMM’s: down. They have sunk 33% year-to-date and are at 5-year lows. Is this a buying opportunity?

3. Square SQ has a great track record of beating. It missed in its first earnings report after the IPO in 2015 but then has beat every quarter since. In 2019, the shares have done little, gaining just 6.8%. Are they ready to break out again?

4. Disney DIS has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters but everyone is waiting for the streaming service to start next week. How much higher will costs go for the new content? It also has some big movies due to roll out to finish 2019 including Frozen 2 and Star Wars.

5. Booking BKNG has beat two out of the last four quarters. Shares have been in a narrow trading range the last two years, up just 19% during that time. What will it take to push these shares to new 5-year highs?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

