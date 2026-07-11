5 Top AI Stocks Investors Own on Robinhood

Key Points

SpaceX, Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are five of the most popular stocks on Robinhood.

Investors know these companies and grew up with them. These companies also continue to drive innovation.

However, they have become heavyweights in the S&P 500, a risk investors should consider.

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Robinhood Markets is one of the top brokerages in the United States, with over 27 million funded customers. The company's Robinhood Investor Index tracks the most popular stocks among its customer base. Given the excitement over artificial intelligence's (AI) growth potential, it probably shouldn't surprise anyone that this index's top 10 includes many leading tech and AI stocks.

Here are five of them, listed in no particular order:

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Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)

(SpaceX) Nvidia

Alphabet (Class A shares)

(Class A shares) Microsoft

Meta Platforms

It's hard to find openly available data about investors with such a large sample size. Here are two important takeaways investors should consider when assembling their portfolios.

1. It's no surprise that investors gravitate to influential brands and figures

Robinhood built its brand around young and beginning investors. One of the best starting points for any new investor is the products and services they use in their daily lives.

Many people grew up using social media, computers, and other tech. They've followed big names in tech like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jensen Huang over the years. Therefore, it makes sense that these companies dominate the index.

But it goes beyond familiarity. Large tech companies have created a ton of economic value over the past decade while the world has become increasingly digital. Artificial intelligence is simply the next frontier in an era of innovation that began with the internet three decades ago.

Industry research estimates that AI could create trillions of dollars in economic value over the coming decades. There are still enormous opportunities ahead in agentic AI, humanoid robotics, and more.

These companies already have the inside track. AI runs on Nvidia's GPUs. Microsoft is a cloud computing juggernaut, and Meta could soon join that race. Meanwhile, SpaceX sits at the front of the space economy and wants to build AI data centers in orbit. That's a great spot for any long-term investor, a sweet spot between upside and the comfort of recognizing the companies you're investing in.

2. Portfolio diversification is even more important in today's market

It's not a bad thing to own the most popular stocks, but putting all your eggs in too few baskets can cause problems. The "Magnificent Seven" currently accounts for approximately 35% of the S&P 500, which most people consider a proxy for the broader U.S. stock market. These megacap tech stocks include four of the stocks listed -- SpaceX is the exception -- and also dominate the top 10 of the Robinhood Investor Index.

These companies have been immensely successful for legitimate reasons. But if something were to happen to one or a few of them, it could disrupt the entire stock market because these stocks have such high weightings. To mitigate that risk, investors should aim to own 50 or so stocks in their portfolio over time.

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Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.