5 Tips to Save Money at Trader Joe's

It's easy to leave Trader Joe's spending more than you planned. The retailer has many unique products, so it can be tempting to buy them all.

But if you're careful, you can stick to your grocery budget and get great buys. Here are a few tips to help you save money the next time you head to your local Trader Joe's store.

1. Don't fall for impulse buys

Since Trader Joe's frequently teases new products and seasonal buys, you may feel the urge to fill your cart with new items that you don't need, making your grocery bill more expensive than anticipated.

Trying new products can be fun, but don't feel as if you have to try them all. If you do want to test some seasonal buys, limit yourself to one or two items per trip. It's a good idea to mostly stick to the products you already know and love to keep overspending to a minimum.

2. Use the website to plan an upcoming trip

The Trader Joe's website is full of great information. You can find nutrition facts for your favorite products and get great meal ideas by browsing the many recipes.

You can also research available products and check product prices before you head to your local store. You won't find every item and price listed, but many are.

This is a valuable resource if you're trying to avoid unnecessary spending. You can browse the website while making your Trader Joe's shopping list and ensure that you're adding items to your list that fit your budget.

3. Learn which products offer the most savings

Trader Joe's has competitive prices. While many items are affordable, not all products offer noticeable savings. However, there are plenty of great deals to shop for once you find them.

I've noticed that some items are much more cost-effective to buy at Trader Joe's compared to my neighborhood grocery chain. I know which items to buy and which to avoid so I can walk out the door with a manageable grocery bill.

For example, I know to buy bagels and pita bread at Trader Joe's because the prices are much cheaper than the store-brand equivalents elsewhere -- and they're just as delicious!

If you shop at other stores besides Trader Joe's, pay attention to the prices you see. You'll learn what essentials are best to buy at Trader Joe's and which items to pick up elsewhere.

4. Shop at the right time

If possible, try to visit your local store during a less busy time of the day. If the store is packed with other shoppers, you may feel overwhelmed. That could result in you making rushed decisions, like buying items you don't need and not verifying product prices.

Shopping at a less busy time will likely make your shopping experience less stressful -- and it could save you some money, too.

5. Use a rewards credit card to buy your groceries

While you won't get instant savings at the checkout lane, using a rewards credit card to pay for your groceries is an excellent way to get rewarded for shopping at Trader Joe's.

If you're spending money anyway, you might as well take advantage of the opportunity to earn cash back. We suggest using one of the best grocery rewards credit cards to pay for your goods. You can use your cash back earnings to help pay for future Trader Joe's hauls.

Don't give up on your financial goals

If you're working toward important personal finance goals, you can continue to do so without forgoing trips to your favorite grocery retailer.

Just be mindful of what you're buying and how much you spend. Going in with a plan and sticking to your shopping list is the best way to keep your spending under control.

