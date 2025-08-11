5 Tips To Stop Yourself From Buying Into Wasteful Trends Like Labubu Dolls

The buzz around Labubu is real — the gremlin-elf toys with a mysterious (or somewhat threatening) grin have taken the world by storm, with consumers going so far as to break out into fights, per The Guardian, to score particularly coveted examples.

However, it’s not just the latest blind box craze that exemplifies wasteful spending. Historically, other brands ranging from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Beanie Babies, and from Urban Decay to Hydro Flask, have taken center stage – and the impulsive buying behavior isn’t limited to specific labels, either.

So if you’d rather pivot away from buying yet another overpriced Labubu doll that will inevitably end up either collecting dust or withering away somewhere in a toy chest or banker’s box, these tips could prove valuable.

Be More Critical of Consumerism, and Embrace Minimalism

Two big asks here, but as Becoming Minimalist’s Joshua Becker pointed out, they are fundamental cornerstones in cutting back on wasteful spending.

First, with average consumer debt coming in at $105,000 per household in 2025 — at least according to The Motley Fool, a figure which dwarfs Becker’s suggested stat of just $8,000 — it may be a matter of common sense to curtail one’s additional debt layout for a mass-manufactured trinket, adopting a critical mindset toward overt consumerist behavior.

Second, embracing minimalism doesn’t have to be an entirely monk-like experience, though it might require a bit of reprogramming. Tune out ads by watching less television, “compare down” to appreciate what you have (and observe the attitudes of those who are happier with less material clutter), and factor in the time and economic cost of disposing of impulse-purchased items when the luster has worn off.

Rethinking Impulse Buying: Three Rules From an Expert

Self-styled “bibliosopher” Stephan Joppich tackled the concept of impulse buying on three different fronts, concisely detailing how to best avoid dropping too much cash on wasteful purchases. Interestingly, he termed his approach “non-minimalist,” providing contrast with previous takes.

Find the need behind impulses: By asking yourself “How good will it be to have this thing in my life?” Joppich proposes that reckless buys might be avoided, as deeper motivations surface and are properly examined before clicking the buy button.

By asking yourself “How good will it be to have this thing in my life?” Joppich proposes that reckless buys might be avoided, as deeper motivations surface and are properly examined before clicking the buy button. Make space for impulse buys: While superficially counter-intuitive, it may be unrealistic to ask a veteran buyer of Labubu dolls (or one’s own favored consumer product) to quit cold turkey. Limiting your impulsive purchases to a time frame, category — or better yet, a budget — could slowly throttle back the behavior.

While superficially counter-intuitive, it may be unrealistic to ask a veteran buyer of Labubu dolls (or one’s own favored consumer product) to quit cold turkey. Limiting your impulsive purchases to a time frame, category — or better yet, a budget — could slowly throttle back the behavior. Retroactive intentionality can extend that new-Labubu feeling: Sometimes, so-called wasteful spending can be a vicious cycle. The thrill is gone all too soon, and a new consumer conquest calls out to your credit card. Joppich suggests turning regret into relish by practicing “retroactive intentionality” — or learning to extract value from whatever you already have.

Final Thought

“Next time you make an impulsive purchase, after you’ve acknowledged the impulsivity, ask yourself: Now that I have this thing I might otherwise not have bought, how can I extract maximal value from it?” says Joppich.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Tips To Stop Yourself From Buying Into Wasteful Trends Like Labubu Dolls

