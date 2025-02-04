5 Tips To Make Money Without a Bachelor’s Degree

A report from Resume Genius shared that those without a bachelor’s degree can still make good money through various jobs. The report also cited data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing that employment opportunities for associate degree holders were expected to grow 6.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Here are five tips for making money without a bachelor’s degree.

Pursue an Associate Degree Program

If you don’t want to devote the time and funds towards a bachelor’s degree, you can find an associate degree worth pursuing. The Resume Genius research found that you can earn a median salary of $137,380 as an air traffic controller or $87,530 as a dental hygienist.

The good news is that you could complete your associate’s degree program in about two years, a much lower commitment than a four-year program. If you take some time to explore your options, you may find an ideal program available for your skillset.

Look Into Job Training Programs

“Strategies to make a decent living will be to learn new skills through specific job training programs and look for job opportunities not easily replaced by a robot,” said Sam Wright, head of operations and partnerships at Huntr.co. Wright mentioned that numerous job training programs like trade schools are available to work on specific skills relevant to the workforce so that you don’t have to spend four years in college trying to figure out what you would like to do next.

You can start by looking into trade schools and apprenticeships that are available so that you can jump right into the workforce. You could discover that you have a knack for the field of plumbing, electrical or something along those lines. You want to ensure that you research possibilities so that you don’t feel stuck at your current income level.

Focus on Results, Not Resumes

“Employers and clients care more about the value you deliver than your credentials,” said Sophie Musumeci, award-winning entrepreneur and speaker. “Lean into your strengths, whether that’s problem-solving, leadership or communication and show how you can make an impact.”

With the rise in popularity of work from home options and new resources like social media easily accessible, there are many ways that you can display your results outside of a traditional resume.

Here are some ways you can focus on results over resumes:

Use your social media profile to highlight your work to land freelance clients.

Try to complete specific training in your current field to improve your skill set.

Find out if your current employer offers any training programs or certificates to make you more valuable in your current role.

“People without degrees are in a much better place now than they were 10 years ago and will be in an even better place five years from now in terms of opportunities to make a decent living,” Wright explained.

Invest in Self-Education and Personal Development

Musumeci said while you may not have a degree, there are countless affordable or free ways to learn.

“From online courses to YouTube tutorials, focus on gaining knowledge that directly supports your goals,” she said.

If you invest time and money into your self-education, you may discover new opportunities that you didn’t know of before.

The experts pointed out how the quickest way to grow your career earning potential is to learn from those who’ve already achieved what you want. You can set aside some funds to spend on mentorship as well because this person can help you avoid expensive mistakes and provide guidance. Investing in your self-education and personal growth can increase your income without spending four years in college.

Develop IT-Related Skills

It seems like you can’t go anywhere these days without hearing about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-powered tools. The good news is that you can make money in this field without a traditional bachelor’s degree.

“One of the best ways to make decent money while investing in your long-term career growth is to develop your IT skills. Because of tech’s ever-growing importance in the workplace, skills such as web development, data analysis, UX design and machine learning are highly sought after in both the public and private sectors — and the demand exceeds the supply,” said Sebastian Morgan, senior career coach at CV Genius.

An article from Fortune shared various free programs that are available if you want to learn more about AI, prompt engineering and IT-related skills. Based on research from GlassDoor, you could earn around $180,000 annually in prompt engineering and opportunities are increasing as time goes on.

Morgan pointed out that traditional degree programs are often unable to keep up with the pace of innovation in technology as this industry is rapidly changing. Employers may have no choice but to hire for skills over education in the coming years. You’ll want to invest in programs or certifications in this field to make money without a traditional bachelor’s degree.

