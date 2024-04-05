5 Times a Personal Loan for Business Use Makes Sense

By Megan B. Shepherd

If you’re a business owner in need of financing, there may be some scenarios where getting a personal loan instead of a business loan makes sense. Not all personal loan lenders allow you to use funds for business use, but plenty do.

Personal loans often rely on your personal credit score, some sort of annual income and a low debt-to-income ratio. Personal loans typically offer funds up to $50,000 and, in some cases, can go up to $100,000, with terms from two to seven years. Most lenders offer quick funding in as little as a day or two after approval. Plus, if you have great credit, the best personal loans offer competitive APRs that could beat the rates you’d get on all but the largest business loans.

On the flip side, business loans tend to have stricter eligibility requirements. Business lenders often require you to meet their annual revenue requirements — often $100,000 or higher — with a couple of years in business under your belt and more. While more strict, business loans offer access to larger amounts of funding and typically with longer terms.

We’ll explore five situations where a personal loan may be your best bet.

1. You’re a startup

Business loans often rely on markers like your business credit, time in business and annual revenue, among other factors, to determine your eligibility for a business loan. These are often things startups don’t have on their side yet, which makes qualifying for a traditional business loan difficult.

That’s where personal loans come in. Personal loans are much easier to qualify for than business loans. Your eligibility will mostly come down to your personal credit history and level of income.

2. You don’t qualify for traditional business loans

Maybe you aren’t a startup, but your business credit is less than favorable, you don’t meet annual revenue requirements or you’re in a high-risk industry. While you still may qualify for other more non-traditional types of business loans, like merchant cash advances or equipment loans, consider personal loans an option.

You won’t get nearly as much money with a personal loan, but you can access an influx of cash without meeting business loans' stringent requirements.

3. You only need a small amount of funding, and you need it quickly

Personal loans typically offer up to $50,000 in funds and, in some cases, up to $100,000. Plus, unlike business loans, you won’t have to submit a mound of paperwork to the lender when you apply. Instead, personal loan lenders will run a credit check after you’re preapproved and may only require you to send pay stubs, bank statements or tax returns. This process is much faster than many business loans.

Most personal loan lenders can come to an approval decision on the same day you apply, and you could see funds in a day or two after that. Traditional business lenders may take a week or more before you see an approval decision. However, some online business lenders may be able to offer approval and funding within a day or two.

4. You don’t have collateral to secure a loan

Whether you don’t have collateral or don’t want to put your personal assets on the line, you can opt for an unsecured loan — the most common type of personal loan.

Alternatively, many business loans require collateral or a personal guarantee to qualify or help you land lower business loan interest rates.

5. You want to use the funds for personal and business uses

Business loans cannot be used for any personal reasons, such as personal debt or purchases made for personal use. If you do, your business loan can be declared in default, and you could face countless legal consequences.

Alternatively, you’ll have much more flexibility with a personal loan. If you plan to use the money for any personal reasons along with managing your business, you’ll need a personal loan.

Drawbacks of personal loans for business use

While personal loans for business use may be your best options in some scenarios, there are still a few drawbacks to keep in mind:

You won’t build your business credit. Since personal loans only rely on your personal credit, they also only affect your personal credit. So, you’ll miss a chance at building your business credit, which could help you qualify for future business funding.

Megan B. Shepherd is a personal finance editor at Finder committed to helping Americans navigate the financial world of loans and insurance. Megan’s expertise has graced the pages of Forbes, Fox, Time, Reviews.com and carinsurance.com, adding invaluable information related to loans and insurance. Megan’s adept knowledge of financial topics has also led to contributions to reputable publications like Nasdaq and MediaFeed, where she intricately dissects and explains personal loans, financial strategies and smart borrowing tactics.

