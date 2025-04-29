5 TikTok-Viral Ways To Make Money That Actually Pay Off, According to Codie Sanchez

TikTok is absolutely flooded with get-rich-quick schemes and silly ideas for side hustles, but separating legitimate opportunities from scams can be, well, challenging.

Entrepreneur and business owner Codie Sanchez, who analyzes thousands of businesses yearly, recently weighed in on which viral money-making methods actually deliver results.

Here are five viral ideas from TikTok that Sanchez says actually pay off — and what makes them legitimate opportunities.

House Painting Services

There are a lot of business ideas on TikTok that promise unrealistic profits. Sanchez asserted that house painting is a legitimate opportunity with real earning potential.

A recent viral TikTok showed $4,000 in profits on a $7,250 painting job. Sanchez confirmed that those numbers are actually realistic in the industry.

“This is real,” Sanchez said after examining the process shown in the video, which included proper preparation, equipment and techniques.

If you get into house painting, she recommends following what she calls the “five Rs”: real estate agent referrals, repeat business, referrals from other contractors, maintaining a strong reputation through reviews, and building relationships with complimentary service providers.

Mobile Ice Cream Business

Sanchez also gave her approval to specialty food carts — especially ice cream bikes — as legitimate business opportunities. One creator reported tripling her $8,000 investment within three months while working a full-time job.

“Love this: She was honest about the cost, she didn’t say she got it back in two days, four days, seven days. She said it took three months,” Sanchez noted, appreciating the transparency about startup costs and timeline.

Sanchez said it can be particularly lucrative at weddings and events, where you might charge $2,000-$4,000 per event.

Junk Removal Services

Demolition and junk removal videos have gone viral on TikTok, and Sanchez confirms these represent legitimate business opportunities. She highlighted how these companies often create multiple revenue streams from a single service.

“They do get paid for them to straight up come to your house… and if you have an old shed, or you have stuff you want to throw away, you pay them to destroy it and then to throw it away,” Sanchez explained.

The smart operators then “create it into content and also often repurpose the goods.” They can fix up and resell any valuable items they remove.

These businesses use a multi-layered approach to earning money. This is what makes them viable over the long term.

Trash Can Cleaning

It doesn’t seem glamorous, but Sanchez explained that trash can cleaning services are a real opportunity for young entrepreneurs.

“If you’re in an affluent neighborhood… and you’re a young kid, and you’re a hustler, and you say ‘Hey man, I’m cleaning these trash cans, this is my side hustle,’ you’re probably going to get a bunch of people to just let you do it,” she explained.

She did caution that some viral videos had income projections that were “a little aggressive.” But Sanchez also specified that the basic business model is sound. Adding additional services like power washing makes it even more viable.

Pet Waste Removal

Sanchez said pet waste removal is a business model with definite growth potential. But some TikTok claims about the earnings you can expect are likely exaggerated.

“This is a real viable business model, there is a proven track record,” she noted, referencing a company called Scoop Swoop that grew to $2.5 million in revenue within four years.

The key to success is scale and upselling additional pet services rather than relying solely on waste removal fees.

The Bottom Line

Before diving into any trending side hustle, Sanchez emphasized the importance of having a proper system in place. That means having the right tools and a solid plan. No matter what business you choose, it’s what separates the sustainable ones from the short-lived schemes.

