5 TikTok Secrets to Save Money at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but if you want to get the most out of your shopping trip, it helps to know a few insider tips and tricks. Thanks to TikTok, you can now find a wealth of information from experienced shoppers who are willing to share their secrets for scoring big deals at the warehouse store. Here are some of the best Costco shopping tips we found on TikTok, as well as what you need to know about using TikTok for finding money-saving secrets when you shop at Costco.

1. Spotting discounts

Want to find out what items are on sale? Any product with a price that ends in $0.39, $0.49, or $0.69 means it is a manager's special and on discount. Clearance products with the best deals end in $0.97, $0.00, or $0.88. Any product ending in $0.99 means it's being sold at full price. What if you bought a product that went on sale after? You can return it for the difference within 30 days, even if you don't have the receipt.

2. Gift cards deals

If you're shopping for holiday gifts, why not pick up a gift card at Costco? You can choose from hundreds of different brands at a discounted price. For example, you can pick up four Krispy Kreme $15 E-Gift Cards (worth $60) for just $44.99.

When you walk into a Costco, you might notice that some of the price tags are green. What does that mean? It means the product is organic. See an asterisk on the right hand corner? Better stock up, because that means the product is being discontinued and will no longer be carried.

4. Get more samples!

We all love Costco's free food samples. According to one TikTok user, he will walk to a stand and pretend that he is talking to his wife and grab two. His wife uses this trick too, so they both end up getting even more free goodies.

Want more tips like this? One of the best ways to find helpful advice on TikTok is by searching relevant hashtags. For example, searching #CostcoHacks will bring up video clips featuring users sharing their favorite strategies for saving money while shopping at Costco. It's also possible to search more general tags like #MoneySavingTips or #CouponingHacks that may give you some great ideas for how to save money whenever you go out shopping anywhere.

With just a few clicks of your mouse, you can now unlock the hidden savings opportunities available at Costco with help from this video-sharing app. Whether it's scoring deals on gift cards or cracking the code on price tags, there are plenty of ways you can use TikTok as a tool for finding new ways to save money every time you go out grocery shopping.

