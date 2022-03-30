5 Things Your Accountant Won't Tell You Before Filing Your Tax Return

By Tammy Trenta, MBA, CFP, CTC, CEXP, Founder of Family Financial

When you get your tax return back from your preparer, do you hesitate to open it? Do you take a few deep breaths first, praying you’ll get a refund instead of a painful bill?

You’re not alone.

Tax season is upon us, and it’s generally not fun for anyone, least of all for the thousands of accountants and tax preparers grappling with changing rules and countless frustrated customers. Thus, if you’re hoping your accountant will find ways to save you money on your tax bill, you may find yourself disappointed.

Why can’t tax preparers find those famous loopholes we all keep hearing about?

The reason: You’re trying to get tax planning advice from the wrong person. There’s a misconception that accountants are proactive in helping you find deductions, but the truth is most of them don’t. It’s their job to be reactive. They’re not planning ahead for the future. With 1.4 million tax preparers and fewer than 1,000 tax planners nationwide, take a guess as to which one you probably have?

As a financial planner AND tax planner, I review all my clients’ tax returns and put together a list of some common areas that get overlooked.

1. It Might Be Possible To Reduce What You Owe…By A LOT

When it comes to tax returns, people fall into two separate categories. There are those who work for others, “W-2 employees”, and those who work for themselves, “Business Owners.” Although W-2 employees are much more limited in what they could be doing to save on taxes, there are still opportunities that get missed.

Question: are you talking with your accountant BEFORE the end of the tax year?

Do you own stocks? You may be able to harvest investment tax losses against gains, but you need to do that before the end of the tax year. Another important move for the W-2 employee is maximizing your 401k contribution. You’ve got to do that before year-end as well.

Next, it is worth exploring more granular decisions, such as whether you should have a health savings account (HSA). These choices need to be made during the open enrollment period. Most W-2 income earners are not getting advice regarding these benefits. Your accountant or tax preparer is often simply taking the information provided to them and putting it into the return. They don’t have the time to evaluate and advise each client.

2. Done Right, Your Retirement Plan Contributions Can Cut Your Tax Bill

Accountants are not retirement plan experts. Many times, accountants aren’t recommending retirement plan contributions or looking for what an individual or couple might be eligible. There are Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, and SEP IRAs for people paid primarily via 1099s. There’s even something called a Backdoor Roth IRA strategy that investors can use in some situations. It is such a clever idea, but CPAs are not talking about it.

3. Your Real Estate Decisions Matter More Than You Think

My experience as an advisor in reviewing tax returns is that many taxpayers may not be getting proper guidance on real estate investments. For example, many taxpayers have the perception that they should buy real estate because they can take advantage of the depreciation deduction on that income which may create a “passive” tax loss that can offset their other “active” earned income. That is not generally the case and what ends up happening is that these real estate tax losses go unutilized and begin to accumulate on their tax return. Some of these “suspended” losses accumulate to hundreds of thousands of dollars and taxpayers are not even aware that they are not benefitting from them.

4. Business Entity Blunders Are Common

The first question I guide business owners to ask themselves is pretty basic: “Do I have the most effective entity structure?”

Having the wrong entity structure can definitely create missed tax savings opportunities. I’ve had clients whose accountants recommended a C Corp for a new business, and the clients were not sure why. When the accountant agreed that the entity should be converted into an S Corp, all the money they had invested in the company was not able to be deducted against their income. Because they were in the wrong entity structure, they were never able to offset those expenses against their other income.

5. You May Be Eligible for the Qualified Business Income Deduction (QBID)

I see this missed opportunity all the time, particularly within the last few years. The QBI deduction is definitely something S Corps and LLCs should be aware of. It allows a business owner to get a 20% reduction on the taxable income that flows to the owner’s 1040. However, there is a test to qualify that is based on a percentage of wages and profit for it to be applicable. At my firm Family Financial, we help our clients with QBI optimization, which involves looking at wages and profit together to make sure they’re optimizing this particular deduction.

The Last Word on Tax Savings

Your 2021 taxes will soon be filed and paid. If you’re feeling the pain of a high bill, this is the time to resolve to do better next year—to be sure you’ve looked at the entire picture with collaboration from your professional team. DO NOT wait until the tax year is over. With some planning and forward-thinking strategy, you can achieve peace of mind knowing you haven’t overpaid Uncle Sam.

Tammy Trenta, MBA, CFP, CTC, CEXP, is the Founder & CEO of Family Financial, an asset management firm based in Los Angeles, CA. Trenta opened her firm with 25 years of industry experience. Trenta believes in a holistic, 360 degree approach to wealth and financial management, integrating financial, tax, and legal guidance to deliver optimal outcomes on behalf of her clients' financial goals. Family Financial (FF Advisors, LLC dba Family Financial) is a registered investment advisor. This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not to be considered investment advice or tax advice. Family Financial renders advice to clients on an individualized basis after gaining full knowledge of the client’s personal situation. Every client situation is different.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.