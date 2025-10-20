5 Things You’ll Regret Buying Cheap, According to Rachel Cruze

Personal finance expert Rachel Cruze often touts dupes (aka generic or knockoff items) as a way to save money. But in a popular video, she discussed items that can actually cost you money if you decide to buy a cheaper version. “You’re going to have to repair it or replace it,” she told viewers.

What popular items will you regret buying cheap? And where should you make investments in better-quality products that will stand the test of time? Let’s explore below.

Travel Cup

It’s a trendy item that costs nearly double the price of many cheaper competitors, but for Cruze, there is no alternative to the Stanley cup. The 40-ounce tumbler with a travel lid and straw fits in your car’s cupholder and, according to Cruze, has “quality unlike most water bottles out there.”

Plus, because of its size and convenient straw, it might even get you to drink more water, as it did for one reviewer in Women’s Health. And drinking more water can help you in terms of improving your health, giving you more energy and even giving you clearer skin — all things that can improve the quality of your life.

Good Tweezers

You may not think about tweezers until you’re using them. But here’s a situation where a splurge still won’t cost a fortune and will be worth the investment.

“You can buy really cheap ones for like two bucks,” Cruze pointed out. “But if you buy really nice ones … they’re amazing.” She explained that cheaper ones just don’t work as well and better tweezers are worth it for her.

These top-rated Tweezerman tweezers on Amazon will set you back only around $20 and are hailed by professionals. They have been voted an Allure Best of Beauty winner for decades running, are easy to use and are not tested on animals.

High-Quality Suitcase

“A good-quality suitcase is so, so worth it,” Cruze said. A higher-quality suitcase is built to last, and that means spending a little bit more. Just make sure you’re paying for quality and not just a trendy designer brand.

Cruze has had experience with cheap luggage and higher-quality suitcases, and has had a better experience with the higher-quality suitcases. “The wheels on the cheap one, they’re not working anymore. And I’ve had that one for maybe five years and the other ones I’ve had for longer, and they have held up” she said.

Monos luggage, for instance, offers a limited lifetime warranty that covers the wheels, handles, zipper and shell, which means you could carry the same suitcase for decades with no worries.

Car Maintenance

You might think you’ll save money by stretching out the time between oil changes or other vehicle maintenance. But it’s not worth it to skimp here. You can avoid costly problems by sticking to your vehicle’s recommended maintenance schedule. This also includes things like replacing brakes, checking fluids and changing filters. Regular maintenance can also improve your gas mileage, which will save you money in the long run.

Cruze also recommended spending a little extra to get higher-quality tires and windshield wipers if possible. They will last longer, saving you money in the long run, and make your driving experience safer and more enjoyable.

Electric Toothbrush

Cruze recommended the Oral-B electric toothbrush with replaceable heads instead of cheap, regular toothbrushes. She said she got hers about 15 years ago, and it still works well. She just replaces the heads on schedule. “Get the name brand, because the quality of those things is going to help with your life overall,” she said.

Costco almost always has the Oral-B Smart Clean toothbrush two-pack on sale. Right now, you can grab two rechargeable toothbrushes for less than $70.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

