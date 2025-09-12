5 Things You Need To Buy Now Before the Holidays at Amazon

As the air cools down and the colors change, it’s time to get ready for the holiday season with these budget-friendly deals. With Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching, you can start preparing for family visits, shared meals and gift giving with the below great buys from Amazon.

Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

Price: $21.99

It seems like summer ends and then it’s one holiday after another and there’s no time to switch decor in between. Luckily, this interchangeable seasonal welcome sign from Amazon solves the problem. This sign replaces the “O” in Home with a variety of seasonal charms, so with one quick switch, you can be ready for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. But the fun doesn’t stop there — it also includes a clover, heart, ice cream cone and more, so you can use it all year.

Dash Holiday Mini Waffle Maker

Price: $18.99

Cozy mornings call for waffles. Mini waffles in seasonal shapes, to be specific. The Dash Multimaker on Amazon comes with six plates that feature traditional waffle shapes plus a Santa, jack-o’-lantern and snowman. You can even purchase additional plates and be ready for a new waffle every month.

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K Cup Pods

Price: $51.90

When family and friends come over for holiday celebrations, they’ll be delighted to be greeted with a hot cup of coffee. This 72-count box of Starbucks K Cups on Amazon works out to less than $0.75 per cup, which means you can offer delicious coffee without busting your holiday budget.

Pantry Staples

Price: $4.98 to $26.05

The holidays often mean cooking meals for family and friends, so stocking up on pantry staples now can help spread the cost over the next few months rather than having to cover it all at once. You can grab pantry staples like olive oil, coconut oil, rice and even peanut butter from Amazon and have them delivered right to your door.

Stocking Stuffers

Price: $5.74 to $6.99

It’s really never too early to stock up on stocking stuffers. These little, often useful, items are great to use on Christmas morning, but they can also make it easy to pull together a gift basket for kids, teachers, coworkers or friends. A few ideas are Burt’s Bees holiday gift kit, paper airplane kits, Caillu cord organizers or magnetic travel toys.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

