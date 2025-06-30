5 Things Twitter Founder Did To Boost His Wealth After Leaving the Company

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is worth $4.2 billion, according to Forbes. Since stepping down as Twitter CEO in 2022 after founding the company in 2006, he has kept plenty busy with lucrative ventures. Dorsey became a billionaire in 2016 and though his wealth has fallen since 2021, he’s still managed to generate quite a bit of income.

Here’s what he’s been up to since he left the social media company to build his impressive wealth.

He Is Currently the CEO and Chairman of Block

Block (previously known as Square) is a payments company that encompasses Square, Cash App, TIDAL, Bitkey and Proto. Dorsey had founded Square in 2009 with Jim McKelvey. Though Block’s revenue decreased about 3%, according to Q1 2025 reports, gross profit has risen 9% to $2.29 billion. This was its most profitable quarter ever on record. Dorsey said the company has plans to move further into the banking space.

He Still Owns Shares of X

In August of 2024, Elon Musk was asked to provide a list of all the owners of X (formerly Twitter). Dorsey was on the list, so it’s safe to assume that he still makes some money from the social media site, even after he stepped down as CEO.

He Invests in New Companies

It’s no surprise that Dorsey would know how to invest his cash. Pitchbook reported that Dorsey has put his money towards ventures like VotingWorks, Ocean, SimpleX Chat and Mercor. As these companies become more profitable, Dorsey will continue to make more and more.

He Made an AI Assistant: Goose

In January 2025, Dorsey launched Goose, which helps to implement large language models into apps. Forbes reported that developers have been really impressed with Goose’s capabilities, especially when it comes to coding. In this age of AI, Goose could be extremely valuable to development teams and help boost Dorsey’s net worth in the process.

He Invests in Bitcoin

Dorsey has long championed Bitcoin and has prioritized creating ways to pay with cryptocurrency through Block. In fact, Square’s name was changed to Block because of the relevancy of the blockchain, which Dorsey wanted to be more closely associated with. Recently, Block has said it will have Bitcoin payments via Square by 2026.

“Merchants can choose to hold the Bitcoin, or auto-convert it to fiat in real-time,” Dorsey posted on X regarding this announcement.



Block, at one point, owned $630 million worth of Bitcoin, according to CNBC. Dorsey has said that he’s wanted the internet to have a “native currency” and believes Bitcoin could be it.

