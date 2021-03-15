5 Things To Know Before You Buy Term Life Insurance

With so much going on in the world now, life insurance might not seem like a hot topic at the dinner table. However, because so much has happened in the past year, people are more likely to be discussing what they need to do to be prepared for emergencies.

In fact, a survey by insurance industry group Life Happens found that more than half of those polled said this past year was the first time they specifically spoke with a loved one about life insurance.

If the pandemic has prompted you to think about how life insurance could give your family more financial security, you might be wondering about the types of life insurance available. There are several options, but if you’re young and healthy, term life insurance can be a good place to start.

“I usually equate term life insurance to your starter house,” says Faisa Stafford, president and CEO of Life Happens. “Term life is an inexpensive product that gets you protection for what you have now.”

It’s also pretty simple, especially when compared to some of the complex cash value life insurance products on the market. Term life insurance covers you for a specific number of years: typically 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. Even 40-year term life is now available from a couple of companies. If you die during the term of coverage, the insurance company will pay a death benefit to your beneficiaries.

Despite the simplicity of term life insurance, there are things to know before buying a policy.

Know the Term Length You Need

Before you start shopping for term life insurance, decide what term length you want. Locking in a longer term costs more of course. That doesn’t mean that you should skimp on coverage to save money. The key is to have a term that is long enough to cover your main financial concerns, such as the years until you retire or the years of a mortgage.

That often means choosing a term that is equal to the length of a debt or situation you want to cover. For example, if you have a house with a 30-year mortgage, you might want to get a 30-year term life policy to cover mortgage payments if something happened to you. If you have young children, you might want a term that will be in force until they graduate from college.

Know How Much Coverage You Need

Calculating how much life insurance you need doesn’t have to be complex, but should account for both your financial obligations and your assets. A good calculation is:

Add up the debts and concerns you want to cover, such as a mortgage or kids’ future college tuition Subtract the amount your family would already have to pay for these things, such as existing life insurance The difference is a good estimate of your life insurance need

Life Happens has a calculator you can use to give you a good starting point for how much life insurance you need. Stafford recommends working with a financial professional who can help you assess where you stand financially and review your goals to figure out how much coverage you really need.

Be Ready to Shop Around

Getting life insurance quotes from several insurance companies will give you a good idea of who can offer you the best deal. Rates will vary among insurance companies for the exact same coverage. And if you’re not in perfect health, some insurance companies are more forgiving, so to speak, and are less likely to put you into a higher rate class if you have certain conditions.

Online insurance marketplaces will provide quotes from several companies. Another option is to find a qualified life insurance agent. Independent insurance agents work with several insurance companies and can do the comparison shopping for you.

Consider Coverage Features in Addition to Cost

Term life insurance can be an affordable way to get the coverage you need to protect those who count on you for financial support. For example, the average monthly rate for a 20-year term life policy with $500,000 in coverage is $25.63 for a healthy 35-year-old non-smoking woman and $30.68 for a healthy 35-year-old non-smoking man, according to Policygenius.

Don’t focus solely on price, though, when choosing a policy and an insurer. The best term life insurance will have an option to convert the policy to permanent life and will have “living benefits,” including an accelerated death benefit if you become terminally ill.

Pay attention to whether the coverage amount can be adjusted in the future and whether the policy is guaranteed to be renewable to a certain age.

Also, see what sort of life insurance riders the insurer offers if you want to add coverage features, such as a waiver of premium rider that allows you to stop paying the premiums if you become disabled.

You Can Get Coverage Quickly, Especially if You’re Healthy

The typical life insurance application process can take time, even several weeks is common. Typically, you have to fill out a lengthy questionnaire, take a life insurance medical exam and give the insurer permission to gather information about you from third-party sources. Insurance companies use this information to figure out how risky you are to insure and what rate to charge you.

But you might be able to bypass a lengthy application process and medical exam. There are several companies that offer fast life insurance—such as Bestow, Fabric, Haven Life and Jenny Life. They use a process called accelerated underwriting that relies on data analytics to assess the risk of applicants without a medical exam. They use online applications and can approve coverage within a matter of minutes if you’re younger and in good health. If you do have health conditions, they may send you through a more typical application process with a life insurance medical exam.

Many other insurance companies also have streamlined their application process over the past year in response to the pandemic, Stafford says. The rates for accelerated underwriting policies are similar to those of medically underwritten policies.

If you do have to take a life insurance medical exam and wait through a lengthy underwriting process to get approved, you usually can lock in temporary coverage by including a check or electronic payment for your first premium with your application. Be sure to ask the insurance company or agent about this option before you apply.

