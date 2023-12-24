5 Things That Rich Teens Are Buying All the Time

Jack Watkin, Daria Radionova, Alexandra Dmitrieva — these are just some of the names of rich teenagers spending small fortunes on extravagant items. While most teens work summer jobs to save up for video games or clothes, rich teens have unlimited budgets, allowing them to buy outrageously expensive items on a whim. These teens proudly show off their lavish purchases on social media, giving us all a glimpse into their decadent lifestyles.

Luxury Cars

For most teenagers, getting their car is a rite of passage, usually involving an old hand-me-down family car or something cheap they saved up to buy. Rich teens don’t mess around with used cars–they go straight for the luxury vehicles, and the flashier, the better. Jack Watkin is the son of a wealthy British businessman who has gained notoriety for flaunting his lavish lifestyle on social media. By the age of 17, Watkin already owned an extravagant $2.4 million car collection, including two Bentleys, a Mercedes, a Porsche, and a Range Rover, which his parents gifted him shortly after getting his driver’s license.

Likewise, Daria Radionova a London-based Instagrammer known for her over-the-top displays of wealth. Radionova has amassed enough personal wealth to spend exorbitant amounts customizing luxury vehicles just for show, as she spent $71k customizing her Mercedes with thousands of Swarovski crystals. For these teens, cars are all about making a statement.

Designer Fashion and Accessories

Varsity jackets and hoodies are standard casual wear for everyday teens, but rich teens live in designer everything. Influencer Clarisse Lafleur, the granddaughter of Jacques Lafleur, the late President of New Caledonia, admits to spending a fortune on Christian Louboutin, Karl Lagerfeld, and other top designers whenever she’s in Paris. While most teens raid clearance racks, rich teens drop thousands without batting an eye.

Outlandish Parties and Vacations

School dances and sleepovers are typical teenage social events. Contrast that to Alexandra Dmitrieva, who spent untold amounts celebrating her birthday at The Ritz hotel.

Nicky Kaufman is renowned on Instagram for his extravagant champagne tastes, thinking nothing of spending nearly $2,000 on a 15-liter bottle of Veuve Clicquot. When not popping bottles at lavish parties and clubs, the self-professed champagne lover can be seen traveling in style, once posing with his favorite Fendi bag alongside eight bottles of bubbly while on a trip to the Bahamas.

For rich teens, no location is off-limits when it comes to partying. Even royalty like Princess Maria-Olympia, the crown princess of Greece and daughter of the exiled Greek royal family, spare no expense — her star-studded 2017 birthday bash cost millions for celebrity guests and amenities.

Outrageous Collections

Sneaker collecting is common among teens, but rich kids take it to new heights. Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar casually dropped $18k in one designer sneaker shopping spree. Mohamed Beiraghdary, also known as Mo Vlogs, is a highly wealthy social media influencer and vlogger based in Dubai who similarly flaunts his ever-growing sneaker collection.

However, shoes aren’t the only thing they splurge on — rich teens amass impressive collections across the board. Mark-Francis Vandelli is a British reality television personality best known for appearing on the series Made in Chelsea. He enjoys flaunting his lavish lifestyle as the heir to an Italian-Russian family fortune. An avid watch collector, Vandelli boasts an extensive collection that is worth over $70,000 and counting, which he continues adding to yearly with his favorite high-end brands like Rolex, Cartier, and Bvlgari.

Julia Stakhiva is a Ukrainian-born heiress now residing in London who has gained notoriety for her outrageous displays of wealth on social media, including a $2.3 million designer wardrobe. As one of the richest girls in the world with money to burn, Stakhiva reportedly spends over $280,000 per year, adding to it with new clothing and accessories.

Lavish Lifestyles

Kylie Jenner has mastered monetizing her existence as a rich teen. She lives an unrestrained luxury that most teenagers can’t even fathom. Her multi-million dollar real estate portfolio started raking at 19 with a $13.2 million house. An impromptu shopping trip resulted in a $52k designer couch because she could. Rich teens like Kylie, and the many others living in her orbit, have seemingly unlimited funds. Diamonds, couture fashion, supercars, over-the-top celebrations–everything they surround themselves with drips in decadence. They live every day like most people can only dream of.

While their extravagant purchases may be unfathomable to average teenagers, rich kids have the means to buy whatever catches their fancy without worry. Money is no object for them, thanks to generous family fortunes that grant them lavish lifestyles. Birkin bags or Bugattis, nothing is off limits. One can only imagine no limits to what these privileged teens will spend money on next.

