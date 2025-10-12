5 Things Retirees Shouldn’t Do With Their Money in San Francisco and 5 Other California Cities

San Francisco comes with a far higher cost of living than most U.S. cities. Even excluding rent, the cost of living runs 42.3% higher than in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Numbeo. Restaurants cost 34.6% more, groceries cost 35.4% more and rent costs a dizzying 159% more.

San Francisco is hardly alone as an outlandishly expensive city in California, either. “Similar costs apply in San Diego, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Palo Alto and San Jose — all are high-cost, high-pressure retirement spots,” said financial planner Adam Spiegelman of Spiegelman Wealth Management.

Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in California

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

So what money mistakes should California retirees avoid at all costs?

Also see the 25 cheapest cities to retire in California.

Don’t Move Without Double-Checking the Numbers

With an average home price of $1,240,382, per Zillow, San Francisco homeowners might find themselves saddled with a huge capital gains tax bill. Even with the homeowners exclusion of the first $250,000 in capital gains, sellers might get a tax shock.

Downsizing can come with other hidden costs too. That condo might look affordable compared with your current home, but remember that condo fees typically rise every year. That can pinch retirees living on a fixed income.

Check Out: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast

Don’t Move Cities Without Renting First

Most long-time homeowners struggle with the idea of renting, even for just a year. But it can save you tens of thousands, both on a home purchase and in avoiding losses from selling too soon.

“Rent for a few months or a year,” Spiegelman said. “Get a feel for the local neighborhoods, the weather, the real costs of living there and only then commit.”

Don’t Assume You Can Age in Place

Sure, you’re fit today, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to climb stairs or live independently 10 to 20 years from now.

Hunt for your “forever home” while you’re still healthy and fit. Look for single-story living, with amenities within walking distance, and consider small upgrades like outfitting the shower with handlebars.

Aging in place can save you plenty of money in California. The average cost of an assisted living facility runs $8,750 in San Jose per CareScout, compared with over $5,900 in Kansas City.

Don’t Skip (or Skimp on) Insurance

With many major homeowners insurance carriers pulling out of California, premiums have skyrocketed. Melanie Musson, insurance expert at Clearsurance.com, noted that many California homeowners now underinsure their home — or go without insurance entirely.

“Purchasing a home insurance policy on the competitive marketplace will help you get more comprehensive coverage than if your only option is to purchase a California FAIR plan. But even the FAIR Plan is better than carrying all the risk yourself,” she said.

Don’t Claim Social Security Benefits Early

In high-cost California, every dollar will help keep you solvent through retirement.

Consider working longer and taking Social Security benefits only at the full retirement age of 67. Better yet, wait until 70 for even higher lifelong benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Things Retirees Shouldn’t Do With Their Money in San Francisco and 5 Other California Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.