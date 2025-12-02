5 Things Responsible Retirees Always Buy for Their Apartments

After a lifetime of living in a house, you’ve decided that downsizing is the right choice. The upkeep of a home is too much for your budget — and, frankly, your knees — and you’ll be spending your retirement in an apartment. Whether you’re opening the door to a swinging bachelor or bachelorette pad in a retirement complex or you and your spouse are moving into a mixed-age development, you must ensure your space is fully stocked with items that will help you save money and keep yourself safe.

Finding the right equipment and home goods can prevent a wide range of expenses, from medical bills after a fall to higher utility bills. GOBankingRates rounded up a few items that you’ll need to help make your new digs as cozy and cost-effective as possible.

1. Grab Bars for Bathtubs and Showers

Your showers should be a time for relaxing and warming up your singing voice, not a time for worrying about falls. Yet the slippery conditions inside showers and bathtubs could mean you’re spending the rest of your evening in the hospital instead of relaxing in front of your favorite medical drama. Investing in a sturdy grab bar could save you thousands of dollars in hospital bills.

Grab bars are easier to afford and install than you might expect. For instance, you can find a two-pack on Amazon for $31.19. Each bar comes with two strong suction cups with locking latches that keep it in place — meaning you don’t have to drill anything into your shower. The bars also feature anti-slip strips to help you keep a steady hold on them.

If you’re worried about installing these bars properly, you can always call your building’s maintenance team.

2. Senior Step Stool

Showers aren’t the only place where you can take a tumble — anyone who has ever had to climb on a kitchen countertop to reach a high cabinet knows the risk. Investing in a durable, high-quality step stool — preferably one with a handrail — is the best way to keep yourself safe while still taking advantage of all your storage space.

The DMI step stool with a handle and non-skid rubber platform, available on Amazon for $35.99, received high ratings from Buyers Guide. The publication gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 score, citing impeccable quality, sturdiness and functionality. Its lightweight, compact design makes it easy for retirees to carry and set up.

3. Home Fire Extinguisher

You may be an exemplary cook, and you’re likely careful with candles. But if a fire starts in your kitchen or reading nook, it’s best to be prepared with a home fire extinguisher. By putting out a fire as quickly as possible, you can save yourself from a spike in renters insurance premiums — or far worse.

Home Depot sells a basic, 2-pound fire extinguisher for $22.47. This model is equipped to handle flammable liquid, gas and electrical fires in your home or studio.

4. Instant Pot

One of the biggest shifts in apartment living is also one of its biggest benefits: You’re dealing with a smaller space for cooking, which requires you to be tidier and more efficient in your meal prep. That makes an Instant Pot a must-have for any retiree’s new kitchen. It’s easy to use and capable of preparing a variety of sweet and savory meals that savvy seniors — or anyone — can make in bulk and freeze.

You can often find an Instant Pot on sale, even through local Buy Nothing groups. But if you want one now, you can find a 6-quart one on Amazon for $69.99.

5. LED Light Bulbs

Living in an apartment means you don’t have as much control over your energy-efficiency systems as you might like. But you can still cut your utility bills by using LED light bulbs throughout your home. A pack of six 60-watt bulbs on Amazon runs $9.48.

