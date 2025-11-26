5 Things This Ramsey Money Expert Is Saying Yes and No To This Holiday Season: Should You?

During the holiday season, you’re inevitably faced with making lots of decisions on your time and resources.

Read More: 5 Google Flights Tricks To Help You Land the Cheapest Holiday Airfare

Find Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Ramsey money expert Rachel Cruze shared five things she’s saying “yes” to and five she’s saying “no” to during the holiday season.

No: Using Debt To Get Through the Holidays

Cruze pointed out in her YouTube video that going into debt to buy gifts is not worth it. She reminded folks to set themselves up for the future in the moment, so that the “December you” doesn’t regret your spending habits in November and December.

According to the 2025 Nationwide Economic Pressures survey, two in five Americans say they plan to spend less this holiday season compared with last year. Nearly half of those cutting back are buying fewer gifts.

Discover Next: 5 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy From Macy’s for Under $20

No: Feeling Obligated To Go To Every Event You’re Invited to

Do you feel like you’re pulled in multiple directions during the holiday season, but don’t have difficulty declining? “You want to be clear and concise when you are declining something,” said Cruze.

No: Buying Expensive Gifts To Satisfy Everyone

Gifts to every adult in your life or family easily add up. “Adults can fund their own lives,” Cruze emphasized. Lessen the pressure on yourself to give gifts to adults, especially if you don’t have the budget for it.

No: Buying a New Outfit for Every Single Event

Reuse and recycle. Cruze acknowledged that festive outfits are fun and that everyone has that feeling of not having anything to wear for an event — but most of the time, you do. You just need a little inspiration. “Get back to your closet and get an outfit. You can do it,” she encouraged.

No: Extravagant Elf on the Shelf Scenes

This one might involve any kids in your household. Extravagance can cause stress and unwanted spending, so Cruze suggested a “minimalist” elf in her video. “The elf can just hang out in the bathtub,” she said.

Yes: Making a List and Checking It Twice

“To-do lists are your best friend,” said Cruze. “Budgets are your best friend.” Cruze reasons that anything with a list helps you make better decisions and not have decision fatigue.

Making a budget list is advice backed by the Federal Trade Commission, including a budget worksheet.

Yes: Matching PJs for the Kids

These are pajamas that her kids will wear all year long, Cruze stated. It’s a tradition from her mother-in-law that she thinks is cute, worth the pictures and doesn’t have to cost much.

Consider if you have any similar, lower-cost traditions for you and your family to enjoy for years to come.

Yes: Occasional Seasonal Coffee

A coffee habit sometimes gets a bad reputation. But while overpriced, seasonal Christmas coffees do bring joy, Cruze said. “Some of those small purchases that just kind of get you in the Christmas spirit, I’m great with,” she said.

Yes: Christmas Movie Marathons

A fun pick for the season: Cruze admits she’s a fan of all the holiday classics, from “Elf” to “It’s a Wonderful Life” to “Home Alone.” Her advice? Lean into the small, inexpensive traditions that make you smile this time of year.

Yes: Potluck Gatherings

“Low bar, nothing fancy. Quality time. Paper plates, all day, every day,” said Cruze. At a low cost, you’re socializing and enjoying the holidays, which is a big one on your financial checklist.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Things This Ramsey Money Expert Is Saying Yes and No To This Holiday Season: Should You?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.