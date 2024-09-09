5 Things To Know Before Retiring in These Southern States

The Sunny South has long been a popular retirement destination for Americans because of its warm climate and affordable costs, at least for folks from the colder and pricier parts of the country. That still holds true today. If anything, the South has become even more popular among retirement-age Americans in recent years.

Eight southern states ranked in the Top 10 in terms of net inflow of people ages 60 and over from out of state, according to a SmartAsset analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. The only outliers were Arizona and Nevada. Here are those rankings based on net movement of seniors moving in vs moving out:

Florida: 77,290 Arizona: 23,515 South Carolina: 20,895 Texas: 18,742 North Carolina: 11,339 Georgia: 10,235 Alabama: 8,593 Tennessee: 8,329 Nevada: 6,091 Kentucky: 5,878

If you’re considering retiring in the South, it helps to know what to expect in terms of important considerations such as living costs, taxes and crime.

To gauge these and other factors, a GOBankingRates study looked at data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, Zillow Home Value Index, U.S. Census American Community Survey, FBI Crime Data Explorer and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

Among its findings: If you value low costs of living in the South, you should retire in Mississippi or West Virginia rather than Florida or Virginia. If violent crime is a big concern, you should avoid retiring in South Carolina or Louisiana and instead settle in Kentucky.

Here are five things to know before retiring in these Southern states, per GBR data:

Alabama

Average monthly cost of living: $3,075

$3,075 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,342

$1,342 Median effective property tax rate: 0.41%

0.41% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 3.31

3.31 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 20.0

Arkansas

Average monthly cost of living: $2,916

$2,916 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,232

$1,232 Median effective property tax rate: 0.62%

0.62% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 4.97

4.97 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 19.58

Florida

Average monthly cost of living: $4,353

$4,353 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,446

$2,446 Median effective property tax rate : 0.86%

: 0.86% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people : 3.47

: 3.47 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 19.23

Georgia

Average monthly cost of living: $3,788

$3,788 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,972

$1,972 Median effective property tax rate: 0.90%

0.90% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 3.38

3.38 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 20.40

Kentucky

Average monthly cost of living : $3,080

: $3,080 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,243

$1,243 Median effective property tax rate : 0.85%

: 0.85% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.95

0.95 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.93%

Louisiana

Average monthly cost of living: $2,919

$2,919 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,201

$1,201 Median effective property tax rate : 0.56%

: 0.56% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 6.28

6.28 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 25.45

Mississippi

Average monthly cost of living: $2,837

$2,837 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,067

$1,067 Median effective property tax rate: 0.79%

0.79% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 3.02

3.02 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 20.21%

North Carolina

Average monthly cost of living : $3,844

: $3,844 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,976

$1,976 Median effective property tax rate : 0.80%

: 0.80% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people : 4.18

: 4.18 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 27.19

South Carolina

Average monthly cost of living: $3,608

$3,608 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,773

$1,773 Median effective property tax rate: 0.56%

0.56% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 6.32

6.32 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 31.65

Tennessee

Average monthly cost of living: $3,602

$3,602 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,903

$1,903 Median effective property tax rate: 0.66%

0.66% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 4.21

4.21 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 18.59

Texas

Average monthly cost of living: $3,615

$3,615 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,814

$1,814 Median effective property tax rate: 1.74%

1.74% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 2.76

2.76 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 16.95

Virginia

Average monthly cost of living: $4,205

$4,205 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,356

$2,356 Median effective property tax rate: 0.82%

0.82% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 2.46

2.46 Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 20.52

West Virginia

Average monthly cost of living: $2,804

$2,804 Average monthly mortgage cost : $992

: $992 Median effective property tax rate: 0.59%

0.59% Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 3.36%

3.36% Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 20.15%

