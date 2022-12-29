5 Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Real Estate Investing

By Chad Gallagher, Chief Investments and Growth Officer, Home365

You don’t have to come from a long line of real estate moguls to make serious returns as a real estate investor. With schoolteacher parents, a degree in engineering and early career years spent in digital advertising, becoming a successful real estate investor was the last thing I imagined doing ten years ago. In real estate, a lot can change in a short amount of time if you put in the effort and tenacity to evolve and learn.

My first investment property was equally humble: my investing career started out with just one average B-class, single-family home that cost $83K and at the time rented for $950.

Since 2012, I’ve grown my portfolio across 11 different cities and over 200 units of various types including single family homes, multi-unit buildings, office buildings, and even a luxury short-term rental. I pivoted my expertise to become a co-founder of a fast-growing tech-enabled property management and real estate investing company that services over 7000 properties.

If you’re thinking about becoming a real estate investor or have just started, here are five tips I wish I could go back and tell myself when I was first starting out.

1. Enlist a real-estate agent with investing experience

Early in my investing career, I did a lot of my own buying. After my first time working with an unimpressive local agent, I thought I didn’t need an agent to be successful. A lot of new investors try to fly solo and save money on broker fees, especially when they’re investing in a familiar market.

After a decade into my investing journey working with and without local agents, I learned that agents are well worth their 3% commission. You just have to find one with the right experience. A real estate agent who is knowledgeable about real estate investing or ideally has invested themselves is an excellent resource to investors. With deep experience in their area, they can keep you out of harm’s way, they can help you create an accurate pro forma on a property, and they have access to off-market properties that you wouldn’t have access to on your own.

Investors in any industry need to surround themselves with the right people – in real estate investing, it starts with a smart and experienced local agent.

2. Be open to changes in your banking strategy

When I first started investing, I was surprised to learn that my lending relationship would not be a straightforward path with only one bank. Just as banks offer products and incentives to consumer customers like checking account bonuses and credit perks, banks have products that cater to different parts of your life stage as a real estate investor.

In my early investments, my partners and I didn’t end up working with a big, traditional bank like we thought we would. Local credit unions were the right fit for the types of properties we were buying and were great partners that understood our goals. As my investing career progressed and I purchased assets in multiple regions, I started to grow my relationships with mid-tier regional banks that could cater to our larger loan requests. Even over the last 6 months, we continue to open up new relationships with banks that have products that fit the changing interest environment.

Banks’ products change, their policies for real estate investors may change or be eliminated completely, or their offerings may not match your goals over time. Be flexible with your banking strategy to maximize your gains.

3. Don’t overanalyze small details - play the long game

I’d be remiss to mention the current market and its increasing interest rates – a historic increase that we have not seen in forty years. You may be wondering if it is the right time to start investing. Surprising even to me, the second-best investment I ever bought was three weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic when the market was incredibly uncertain, much like today’s economic uncertainty. In my experience, uncertain economic times are not a reason to freeze in making long-term investments.

In real estate, if you’re into flipping houses or doing short-term buys, it’s understandable and prudent to obsess over short-term market cycles as you need to exit the investment at a positive gain. But if you’re looking to buy real estate and hold it for a longer period of 15-20 years, trying to time a market cycle is very difficult and much less important to overall returns. Instead, focus on finding the right fundamental property that you would be excited to hold for a long time at a reasonable price. It’s easy to overanalyze the market or get caught up what so called experts are saying about the economy and miss a good opportunity.

It's just as easy to overanalyze a property – I know, because I did this myself early on. I see a lot of early investors get nervous about an asset over one of a hundred small details about a property, from the current tenant or an issue that needs repaired, to the age of the furnace or the area’s zoning laws. Problems will always come up in any property. Instead, take a step back and imagine the property 15 or 20 years out – if it’s still an asset you’d want to own after a long time, it’s a sign you’re on the right track to a good investment.

Like any type of investing, you can be successful in real estate if you are smart and stay true to basic principles. Don’t let the market dictate your investment opportunities and don’t sweat the small stuff on a long-term investment.

4. Be honest with yourself about your time and resources

People have told me over time that “real estate isn’t for me” or they’ve “had bad luck” in their investments. But it’s not about luck: these people may not have been prepared with the right team needed to build a successful portfolio.

It’s important to go into real estate investing being upfront and honest with yourself and your partners about what you can and can’t realistically manage yourself. Managing a property is a lot of work, and it’s a job many investors don’t have the time to do at all. This is ok, most new investors’ best approach is to not go at it alone. The good news is that you don’t have to do it all yourself or spend hours each week handling leaky toilets or tenant issues or the daily stress of a property – you can build out a great team to help you find and operate real estate.

Focus on what excites you about real estate investing, allocate upfront how much time you want to spend managing your assets, and form a team of expert property managers, agents, contractors and other professionals around you to fill in the whitespace. With the right attitude, real estate investing can work for anyone – even my wife’s grandma, who started a successful portfolio at 65 years old!

5. Let tech help you, not lead you

As in any industry, technology and AI is evolving constantly in real estate. 10 years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined that an investor could – or would – buy a property with cryptocurrency. But in real estate, the tip of the innovation curve isn’t necessarily where you need to focus to have serious investment success. At the same time, you can’t let technology pass you by as changes in technology have dramatically changed real estate returns over the last 10 ten years.

In my experience working with tech and even building my own, you need a balance of good people you can trust and great technology that make your process easier. Have too much or too little of one or the other, and you’ll be challenged to find the right properties or get lapped in the field by investors who are using tech more effectively.

There are multiple ways to be successful as a real estate investor, with so many ways to invest and grow a portfolio. From banking to tech to market trends, consider these tips as you strategize your growth. Real estate investing changed my life and it can change yours too, if you know what pitfalls to watch for early on.

