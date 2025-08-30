5 Things To Glean From a Rodeo Clown’s Job That Can Boost Your Income

Randee Munns is a 75-year-old rodeo clown who’s still going strong. Over the decades, he’s frequented rodeo arenas, dodging bulls and protecting riders while keeping the crowd entertained. Along the way, he’s also taken on other roles to keep the money rolling in.

Consider these lessons from this rodeo clown’s job, as told to the Deseret News, to help boost your income.

Diversify Your Skills

It makes sense: The more marketable skills you have, the more opportunities for work you’ll have.

Munns told the Deseret News that when he started bullfighting, he also was expected to play the role of a rodeo clown. But about 15 years into his career, the two roles separated. Even so, he continued to be both the bullfighter and the rodeo clown until he was 53, which broadened his opportunities for work.

Build a Positive Reputation

Building a positive reputation has its perks. Make an effort to get to know others inside and outside your professional circle, and strive for excellence in everything you do. That positive reputation could lead to income opportunities.

Munns told Deseret News that everybody in the rodeo community knows who he is, and he considers it rewarding. He explained that when he goes to clown rodeos in other states, the organizers arrange special parking for him and his animals.

Teach or Share Expertise To Create Another Income Stream

Your knowledge is valuable, and you can charge for sharing it. Teaching can happen in person or by leading online courses. According to LearnWorlds, those who create online courses could earn side income, even ranging into six figures depending on certain factors.

Whenever Munns wasn’t clowning, he was teaching welding to college students and did so for 4 1/2 decades, per Deseret News. Nine of those years he was at Utah State, where he started a technical college.

Be Unique To Stand Out

Don’t be afraid to step outside of the box to get people to notice you in a sea of competitors. Doing so can help your business gain attention — and boost your income.

Munns explained to Deseret News that the rodeo clowns of today spend their time walking and talking, but he goes the extra mile with props like driving a miniature “Cowboy Taxi” pulled by his ponies, having his mule smile on command, and getting his cow dog to jump through hoops and play dead.

Keep Your Passion Alive To Extend Your Career

Mark Twain said, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” It’s true: The more you enjoy your work, the longer you can stick with it and the more money you can make.

Munns is also a believer. He told Deseret News he doesn’t plan on quitting his job as a rodeo clown, but he might do a little less. But that’s not a given. His work philosophy? “Be funny, make money.”

