5 Things That Could Save You Money This Week, According to a Money Expert

Money expert and bestselling author Tori Dunlap is known for her easy-to-follow money advice. The podcaster told her 2.4 million followers on TikTok about five essential money-saving tips. These things not only are easy to do but also can also significantly reduce monthly expenses.

Here are five things to check right now to save big money, according to this money expert.

1. Change Your Phone Plan

Dunlap explained to her millions of social media followers that they should check their phone bill to determine whether they are on the best plan based on their usage. A call to the phone company could lead to a better rate or even exclusive promos that they might be offering.

According to CNBC, there are several ways to cut costs on a phone plan. The news source recommended switching to a lower-cost carrier, bundling with friends or family, and checking for unused services. Making a simple move, such as opting for a cheaper plan that doesn’t have unlimited data, could save hundreds of dollars a year.

2. Shop Around for Car Insurance

Dunlap also recommended comparing car insurance. There are a number of online platforms that can give quotes for leading auto insurers. Shopping around for a less expensive option can result lots of savings.

The credit experts at Experian explained that, in addition to choosing a cheaper carrier, consumers can look at things like increasing their deductibles or canceling unnecessary add-ons to save money. Additionally, many drivers fail to take advantage of discounts offered by insurers, such as those for safe drivers, seniors and students.

3. Cancel Unused Subscriptions

Another big money saver, according to Dunlap, is canceling unused subscriptions. The money expert suggested reviewing bank statements once a week to avoid surprise charges.

A report by CNET found that, on average, consumers spend over $200 per year on subscriptions they don’t use.

4. Negotiate for More Money

Instead of just money-saving tactics, the American businesswoman also offered a money-making strategy. She recommended asking for a meeting to discuss a pay increase or better benefits.

According to Indeed, there are several things to take into account before asking for a pay raise. First, make sure it is the right time. If the company is in financial trouble, requesting additional pay may not be feasible. Additionally, it is important to know how much to ask for. As reported by Indeed, a 3% to 5% increase is considered standard.

5. Check for Hidden Delivery Fees

Finally, hopeful money savers can check for hidden fees on things like delivery and takeout. Dunlap suggested checking for pickup discounts in lieu of paying exorbitant delivery fees or using delivery credits frequently offered by credit cards.

Consumers often do not realize that food delivery apps not only have service and delivery fees but also mark up menu prices. People may be paying $10 to $20 more on every order. Fees for these services can be challenging to determine, as they may vary depending on the size, time and date of the order.

