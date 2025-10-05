5 Things Boomers Should Always Upgrade in Retirement — Even If It’s Begrudgingly

Once you hit retirement age, some upgrades can make your life much easier, safer and less stressful (even though you might not necessarily want to spend money on them). However, it may be helpful to think of them as small investments in your comfort and independence for the years ahead.

Here are five things worth upgrading during your golden years, even if you’d rather not.

Insurance Coverage

Medicare covers a lot, but not everything. Dental, vision and long-term care often fall through the cracks, which means even a single health scare can get expensive fast.

Around 70% of Americans aged 65 and older will require some form of long-term care during their lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This means paying a little more now in your insurance coverage could potentially save you and your family a massive financial headache later.

So, if you haven’t already, you may want to consider adding a supplemental policy, or beefing up your coverage to make your retirement more secure.

Financial Advice

While you may have handled money just fine during your working years, retirement brings a whole new set of decisions. Conundrums such as when to take Social Security, how much to withdraw each year or what to do about taxes come to mind.

Therefore, it could be a good idea to hire a financial advisor — or at least meet with one. They can help you run the numbers and come up with a solid financial plan for your retirement years.

Tech and Safety Devices

Learning new tech can feel like a chore, but having the right devices can also make a huge difference. A smartphone or tablet keeps you connected with family and friends, and smart home gadgets like voice assistants or motion-sensing lights can make your daily life easier.

Medical alert systems like those from Bay Alarm Medical or MobileHelp are also worth investing in, as they can call for help if you fall or get sick.

Home Renovations

If you plan to age in place, definitely consider renovating your home to make it more age-friendly. For example, you could install grab bars, a walk-in shower or non-slip flooring to prevent dangerous falls, as well as widen doorways, add ramps or installing better lighting to accommodate your needs.

Having these universal design features could potentially boost your home’s resale value if you ever decide to sell, as well.

Mobility Tools and Equipment

If you live alone and are worried about your deteriorating mobility, consider adding stairlifts, ergonomic chairs or smart lighting to put less strain on your daily activities. Even less significant upgrades like swapping round doorknobs for lever handles can help you stay independent longer.

Besides your home, you’ll also want to consider upgrades that make your car safer and more comfortable as you age. For example, cushioned seating, pedal extenders and hand controls .

Why These Upgrades Are Worth It

While most retirees don’t want to spend money on grab bars, stairlifts or extra insurance, skipping these upgrades often costs more in the long run. Here’s why these upgrades are worth it:

They save money long-term. Emergency renovations or last-minute medical bills are always pricier.

Emergency renovations or last-minute medical bills are always pricier. They keep you independent. The right changes help you age in place and avoid relying on others.

The right changes help you age in place and avoid relying on others. They protect your family. Your loved ones won’t be scrambling if something happens since you’ve already set yourself up.

Protect Your Future Self

Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax, not stress about what could go wrong. Making these upgrades might not feel fun in the moment, but they’re about protecting your freedom and your future self.

